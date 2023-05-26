Burnley face a battle to land Georges Mikautadze this summer, with a report from Footmercato stating that AC Milan are also ready to launch a bid for his services.

Who are Burnley signing this summer?

The Clarets have had a superb Championship campaign under boss Vincent Kompany, with the former Man City man taking the side to the top of the second-tier table in his first season. They stormed their way to glory, too - racking up 101 points and losing only three times.

Now, with the club gearing up for life back in the Premier League, their manager will be on the hunt for players that can help keep this upward trajectory going. The side won't want to be dumped straight back down a division and will therefore need to invest wisely to ensure their stay in the top flight is not a short one.

One of the names that has already emerged as a potential target for Burnley now is Georges Mikautadze. According to Footmercato, the Clarets have been "won over" by the player's performances this season but they could now face a struggle to sign the Metz ace.

That's because the same report adds that AC Milan are now also in the race to land the 14-cap Georgia man and could offer €10m (£8.7m) in order to secure his signature.

Who is Georges Mikautadze?

The striker currently plays for FC Metz in France and has had a sensational season with the club, bagging himself 23 goals in 33 league starts for the side, including a current run of nine goals in eight games. In addition, he managed a further eight assists, which led to a per-90 goal contribution rate of 0.96. It's a large part of the reason why the French outfit are currently sat third in Ligue 2.

He's also been gathering plenty of admirers along the way, with football talent scout Jacek Kulig calling him "The Georgian Killer." That's because of his goal rate for the side, and considering his age - he is just 22 years old - it makes his record even more impressive.

It's not the first time he has hit double-digit goal figures, either, having managed 19 when he was in his teens in Belgium. It means that this campaign is not a one-off for the striker - and if he does join Burnley and repeat the feat, it could go a long way towards keeping them in the Premier League next season.