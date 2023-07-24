Burnley are eager to try and tie up a deal to bring Ian Maatsen back to Turf Moor on a permanent basis and have a fee in mind, according to The Sun.

What's the latest Burnley transfer news?

With the Clarets looking to push on and stay in the Premier League this season, rather than be thrown straight back down to the Championship, they'll need to ensure their recruitment is spot-on so they can compete in the top flight. Having already stormed to the second tier title last season, they'll be confident they can do that, but they must find the right balance of top-level reinforcements and continuity within the squad,

One name that looks as if he may be the subject of a bid from the Clarets is Aster Vrancx. He won't be cheap, with a fee of around £9m placed on his head, but it seems as though there is serious interest in his services from Turf Moor. The good news for the top tier side is that the midfielder is available on a deal - Wolfsburg are prepared to let him leave and whilst there is competition for his signature their hat seems firmly to be in the ring.

A long-standing target for the club is Jack Clarke at Sunderland too. Vincent Kompany's side have already bid twice for the winger to try and get the Black Cats to let him leave this summer, but so far they have been completely rebuffed in their advances for the young talent.

They're in the clear in terms of signing him though, as it looks as though the Clarets are the only team currently putting actual offers on the table for the attacker.

Are Burnley signing Ian Maatsen?

Now, according to a report from The Sun, there is also a fresh push from the Clarets to sign Maatsen again this summer. The newly promoted side want to try and wrap up a permanent deal for the defender and feel that a bid of around £10m with some add-ons could get a deal over the line - and it seems as though they are fully willing to pay that amount.

However, it's previously been reported that there are other clubs sniffing around last season's loan superstar, such as West Ham, and that means they may have to race to get a deal done. No official bid is on the table yet, but it looks as if Burnley then are desperate to try and sort out a fee to push through a switch to Turf Moor this window.

It's clear that boss Kompany does love Maatsen too - the manager stated that he had "great potential" and that he has to be "willing to work hard" but does that "terrifically". He's been full of praise for the youngster, and realising his potential to get even better, he no doubt wants that to happen at Turf Moor. If they can get a deal done, it will be another shrewd bit of business and clearly one the manager would be delighted about.