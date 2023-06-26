Burnley have been given some good news in their pursuit of Jack Clarke, with reliable journalist Alan Nixon reporting that only the Clarets are bidding for the player despite interest from elsewhere.

How many goals has Jack Clarke scored for Sunderland?

The winger finally managed to get regular first-team football after his move to Sunderland, and played in nearly every single Championship game over the course of last season.

Having struggled to start games with Leeds and then had to make do with loan spells after being snatched up by Tottenham, his permanent switch to the Stadium of Light has led to a lot more minutes. That, in turn, has led to an increased output. Playing 45 times for them in the second tier - the first time he has ever managed more than 25 games in a season - he bagged nine goals and a further eleven assists.

It meant that Clarke led the entire league for assists and he also ranked eighth for his goal contribution tally - and when you consider who else plays in that league and the fact it is his first real season in the first-team, it makes for impressive reading.

Are Burnley signing Jack Clarke?

Those performances have now led to interest from elsewhere, with Burnley keen to take him into the Premier League with them ahead of the next campaign. Everton are amongst the other clubs that have also been linked with a deal for the player but it appears that the Clarets are firmly in pole position - and have a great chance to land the winger.

That's because according to a report from reliable journalist Alan Nixon, Burnley are the only team that are making actual bids to bring Clarke to Turf Moor.

No other interested side - such Crystal Palace, Brentford or the Toffees - have launched a concrete offer and that means Burnley are currently clear to bid as they please for him. They've already seen two bids rejected though - the latest being for £10m - and it appears as though the Black Cats won't budge until there is more on the table for the player.

The forward may only have really bagged regular first-team action for the first time in 2022/23, but he is already drawing high praise from those who have watched him. Football journalist and SAFC supporter Josh Bunting for example stated that Clarke was "excellent" for Sunderland this season because of his goals and consistency.

Burnley then would be a good next step for the player - but as yet, they are yet to convince the Black Cats to part ways with the youngster.