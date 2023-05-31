An update has emerged on Burnley and their plans to bolster their attacking options heading into the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Jack Clarke to Burnley?

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Clarets have made a bid to sign Sunderland winger Jack Clarke ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Fellow Premier League rivals Brentford and Crystal Palace are also said to be in the race for the Englishman's signature, but the Black Cats are going to make it hard for them as they want to keep hold of their star forward.

The reporter tweeted:

"Burnley, Brentford and Crystal Palace have all submitted bids for Sunderland talent Jack Clarke. #SAFC Understand Sunderland are currently negotiating a new deal for Clarke as he’s considered ‘vital’ for the club to get promoted."

How did Jack Clarke perform this season?

The £15k-per-week gem enjoyed a stunning campaign in the Championship with Tony Mowbray's side and would arrive at Turf Moor as a big upgrade on Anass Zaroury.

Clarke averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.00 across 45 appearances in the division and contributed with nine goals and 11 assists as he proved himself to be a reliable option in the final third at that level, with journalist Josh Bunting going as far as to say that the homegrown talent is "unplayable" at times.

The former Tottenham Hotspur attacker was clinical in front of goal as he scored nine times from 6.92 xG, which shows that the gem outperformed the quality of chances that were presented to him.

Zaroury enjoyed similar success in the Championship as the Moroccan wizard plundered seven goals from just 4.0 xG and this indicates that there is not a major difference between the two in terms of their finishing as neither of them were wasteful with their shots.

However, Clarke does have a much greater edge when it comes to creating opportunities for others - the 22-year-old racked up 13 assists in all competitions and amassed 11.10 xA, with 6.8 xAG in the league, whereas the Burnley star, who averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.94, only registered six assists and an xAG of 6.0.

These statistics suggest that the Sunderland magician, who also completed 0.4 more dribbles per match (2.0) than Zaroury (1.6), could offer far more creativity from the left wing by providing his teammates with a higher quality of chances.

When you also factor in that they are both impressive finishers, Clarke could come in as a big - and instant - upgrade on the Clarets dynamo to improve Kompany's squad ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.