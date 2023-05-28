An update has emerged on Burnley and their plans to bolster their midfield options in the upcoming summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Fabio Carvalho to Burnley?

According to Football Insider, the Clarets are interested in a deal to sign Portuguese attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho from Premier League giants Liverpool.

The report claims that the club are keen on adding the ex-Fulham starlet to their squad for the 2023/24 campaign and are willing to bring him in on loan or on a permanent basis.

It is stated that manager Vincent Kompany wants to add a cutting edge to his midfield and would like to recruit a player who can play in a multitude of roles.

Who is Fabio Carvalho?

He is a 20-year-old midfielder who is capable of playing in multiple positions across the middle of the park and attack. The ace has been deployed as a number ten, on both flanks, up front, and as a central midfielder, in his short career to date.

Carvalho has only played 727 minutes, across 22 appearances, in the Premier League this season but caught the eye with his sensational performances for Fulham in the Championship in 2021/22 and could form an exciting partnership with current Burnley star Josh Brownhill.

The Englishman scored seven goals and provided eight assists in 41 outings in the second tier for the Clarets to help them on their way to the title. He has proven himself to be a player who can burst forward from midfield positions to make telling contributions in the final third with goals and assists, which is a skill that Carvalho could also provide.

In the 2021/22 campaign, the youngster, who Liverpool pundit Paul Machin dubbed "tremendous", scored ten goals and assisted eight in 36 appearances for Fulham in the Championship. He created a whopping 13 'big chances' for his teammates - four more than Brownhill this term - and these statistics show that the prodigy has the potential to make a huge impact at the top end of the pitch.

The £40k-per-week wizard has also shown signs of promise at the top level at Anfield this season. Carvalho has scored 0.39 non-penalty goals per 90 - two in 17 appearances in the Premier League and Champions League combined - and this places him in the top 1% of players in his position in the Men's Big Five Leagues and European competitions over the last 365 days.

This suggests that the potential is there for him to score goals in the top-flight and that is why the magician could be an excellent addition to Burnley's squad and form an exciting partnership with Brownhill.

The attacking midfield pairing could provide a huge goal threat from the middle of the park to go along with their excellent creativity in possession, which could be vital in helping the Clarets to avoid relegation back to the Championship by scoring and assisting match-winning goals next season.