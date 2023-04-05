Burnley are plotting a move for Ajax forward Sontje Hansen, Football Insider report.

What’s the latest on Burnley and Hansen?

The Clarets have one foot back in the Premier League after an extremely successful first season under Vincent Kompany. The club are currently 11 points clear of second place Sheffield United and 17 clear of third place Middlesbrough after losing just two of their 38 Championship fixtures.

Burnley can seal an immediate return to the top flight over the Easter weekend, and it looks as if Kompany is already planning ahead for the summer transfer window, with news of a new target emerging.

Football Insider shared a story regarding Hansen in the last 24 hours regarding Burnley and Hansen. They revealed that the Clarets are plotting a summer move for Hansen, with Kompany pushing the Burnley board to get a deal over the line as he is keen to add more creativity and goal output to his side.

Who is Hansen?

Hansen is just 20 years of age and has been on the books of Ajax since 2013. He is primarily a right-winger who can play anywhere across the front three and is represented by well-known agency Wasserman, which also looks after five Burnley players.

The Dutch attacker is on course to become a free agent in the summer after making just two appearances for Ajax’s first team. He has impressed in the youth sides, though, making a total of 157 appearances in the academy, scoring 37 times and registering 32 assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Once valued at €6m (£5.3m), Hansen was attracting interest from Manchester City, Juventus, Inter Milan and RB Leipzig back in 2020 but ended up remaining with the Dutch giants.

A move away appears to be a possibility over the coming months, and a switch to Turf Moor could be a wise move by the Claret as the player looks to make an impact at first-team level.

Kompany appears to be a big fan of the forward who stole the show at the U-17 World Cup in 2019 for Holland, winning the Golden Boot at the tournament. Burnley currently have two right-wingers on the books in Manuel Benson and Johann Berg Gudmundsson, with the latter 32 and out of contract next year. Nathan Tella is on loan until the end of the season from Southampton, so perhaps Hansen could come in and provide another versatile option in the final third, possibly alongside Tella should the club target a permanent deal.