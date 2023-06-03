An update has emerged on Burnley and their plans to improve their attacking options following their promotion to the Premier League...

What's the latest on Jack Clarke to Burnley?

According to Football League World, Sunderland are expected to cash in on Clarets target Jack Clarke ahead of next season amid growing competition for his signature.

The report claims that Vincent Kompany is eyeing a swoop for the attacker alongside Rangers, Crystal Palace, and Everton, among others.

It is stated that Burnley hold the strongest interest in the former Leeds United academy graduate, who joined the Black Cats from Tottenham Hotspur in a deal that could rise to £10m last summer.

How did Jack Clarke perform this season?

The English forward caught the eye with his performances in the Championship for Tony Mowbray's side and could form an exciting partnership with current Clarets star Josh Brownhill.

Clarke averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.00 across 45 matches in the second tier and chipped in with nine goals from out wide and only missed five 'big chances'. He plundered those strikes from 6.92 xG and proved himself to be a reliable finisher in front of goal.

Brownhill, meanwhile, averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.27 across 41 league games and scored seven times. The former Preston North End ace outscored his xG by 0.85 and this suggests that, like his compatriot, the maestro is not wasteful with his shooting.

These statistics show that both players are effective at the top end of the pitch and could both carry a significant goal threat in the Premier League next season if they are provided with enough chances.

The Sunderland magician, whose dribbling ability was hailed as "effortless" by ex-Leeds ace Noel Whelan, also showcased his wizardry by racking up 12 assists from 11.10 xA in the division - four more assists than any Burnley player managed.

Brownhill was also a source of creativity for his side as the Englishman assisted eight goals and created 10.94 xA for his teammates, which suggests that the ace was let down by his fellow attackers as they did not make the most of the chances he was providing them with.

Kompany could now add another forward who is capable of finishing and creating opportunities in the final third by securing a swoop for Clarke.

The Black Cats whiz could form a dream partnership with Brownhill as they have both proven themselves capable of outperforming their xG and being able to consistently create openings for others from midfield and wide positions, which makes them huge threats for the opposition to deal with.