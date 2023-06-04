An update has emerged on Burnley and their plans to bolster their defensive options ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Cody Drameh to Burnley?

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Clarets are in the race to land Leeds United full-back Cody Drameh and are plotting talks with the Yorkshire-based team over a deal for the ace.

Luton Town, who have also been promoted to the Premier League ahead of next season, are set to compete for the right-back's signature after he spent the second half of the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Kenilworth Road.

"Burnley and Luton are prepared to open talks over the permanent transfer of Cody Drameh in the coming days," he tweeted.

However, the reporter has added that the Whites are hoping to convince the starlet to remain at Elland Road next term after they appoint their new head coach.

How did Cody Drameh perform this season?

The 21-year-old dynamo enjoyed a terrific campaign with the Hatters in the Championship and his performances for Rob Edwards suggest that he would be a dream heir to the departing Matthew Lowton.

It has already been confirmed that the veteran defender is leaving Turf Moor on a free transfer this summer after eight years at the club and Drameh could come in as an ideal replacement.

Lowton made eight appearances in the second tier during the 2022/23 season and averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.72.

The 33-year-old offered little in the way of creativity as he made 0.5 key passes per game and, therefore, could have been a liability to the side from an attacking perspective in the top-flight due to his lack of quality in possession.

Whereas, Drameh, who averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.09 across 16 outings in the division, created 1.6 chances per match for Luton and showcased his ability to burst forward from right-back to open up the opposition and provide his teammates with opportunities to score in the final third.

The young full-back, who was once hailed as a "Duracell bunny" by former Cardiff City boss Steve Morison, also displayed his defensive quality as he made 4.2 tackles and interceptions per game and won 55% of his duels in the Championship.

Lowton, meanwhile, did not offer as much protection to his team at the back.

The Englishman made 2.5 tackles and interceptions per match and won 54% of his battles, which shows that he did not make as many interventions for his team as Drameh did for his and, therefore, did not stop as many opposition attacks from leading to chances.

These statistics suggest that the £4.4k-per-week talent could come in as a dream heir to the departing Burnley veteran as the 21-year-old is 12 years younger and his form in 22/23 indicates that the ace would offer more quality at both ends of the pitch.