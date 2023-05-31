Burnley are reportedly interested in signing Leeds United defender Cody Drameh this summer and the 21-year-old could be an upgrade on Connor Roberts in Vincent Kompany's side.

Would Drameh be a good signing for Burnley?

According to Fabrizio Romano, both Burnley and Luton Town are keen to sign the right-back following their respective promotions to the Premier League, with an exit certainly on the cards after Leeds' relegation last weekend.

The Englishman already made it clear that he is keen to move on from Elland Road due to a lack of first-team opportunities with Leeds, which have seen him muster just four senior appearances for the Yorkshire outfit.

Despite Leeds' woes at the back which saw them ranked as the worst defence in the Premier League this season, Drameh was loaned to Luton in January and played a huge part in Rob Edwards' side earning a remarkable promotion to the top flight.

Across 19 appearances in the second tier, the young defender would contribute two assists and earn a superb 7.19 rating from WhoScored for his performances.

He has caught the eye in the second tier previously in a loan spell at Cardiff City, with former manager Steve Morison singing his praises last season.

He said: "He has been excellent. He was excellent in his first game, he was excellent at Barnsley, it was a right scrap but there were a few things when he was running back and making last-ditch tackles.

"He had a little bit of a down game, the Bristol City game, but outside of that he has been excellent. Having that break in the Liverpool game when he couldn't play, letting his body catch up on where it needs to be, now he is like a Duracell Bunny, isn't he? He just keeps going and going."

Could Drameh replace Roberts?

Although Roberts was a regular for Kompany in the Championship as Burnley stormed to the title, the Belgian boss will recognise that extra quality is required if the Clarets want to compete in the top flight.

The Wales international contributed four goals and six assists in 43 appearances but earned a far less impressive 6.72 rating from WhoScored for his performances.

Drameh averaged far more key passes (1.5 vs 1) and dribbles (1.1 vs 0.1) per game than Roberts, which suggests that he could add a lot more attacking intent down the right-hand side.

He also contributed more tackles (3.3 vs 1.1), interceptions (1.2 vs 0.6) and clearances (2 vs 1.4) per 90 minutes than the former Swansea City man, so could be an upgrade from a defensive perspective as well.

As Drameh is six years younger than Roberts and arguably a far better prospect, Kompany should definitely look at bringing the Leeds man to Turf Moor this summer.