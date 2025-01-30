Whilst Burnley do boast the sternest defence in the Championship by some distance, having only leaked a meagre nine goals across 29 clashes, the Clarets aren't always the most easy-on-the-eye watch up top.

Indeed, 12 draws in the league overall has seen Scott Parker's men be involved in four stalemates in January alone, with another greeting them last time out versus Leeds United.

Parker will hope his attackers raise their performance levels ahead of some crucial games to come in the promotion run-in, with Dutch forward Zian Flemming in particular blowing hot and cold for his team.

Flemming's season so far

On loan to Burnley for the season from Millwall, with an obligation to buy at the end of the campaign, Flemming will have viewed this move as a way to show he deserves to be ripping it up at the very top of the league.

He has shown in flashes his Championship brilliance, with 23 goals and eight assists coming his way at the Den, before becoming one of Burnley's main men in attack.

A brace against Plymouth Argyle last time out on the road took the Amsterdam-born striker's total for the season to eight strikes in all competitions, but this devastating display in Devon was then followed up by an anonymous showing against Daniel Farke's table-toppers.

Indeed, Flemming would fail to hit a single on-target effort at Illan Meslier's often shaky net, whilst also only amassing 26 touches as an isolated figure.

Therefore, to aid the inconsistent number 19 and to boost Burnley's overall attacking output, Parker could look to snap up this experienced forward player before the transfer window slams shut.

Burnley looking at "excellent" star

Burnley's interest in Rangers star Tom Lawrence has been known for some time now this window, with journalist Darren Witcoop via his X account delivering a recent update on whether the ex-Derby County man will move before Monday's approaching deadline.

Witcoop revealed that Lawrence is 'expected' to move before the closure of the window, with a number of unnamed Championship clubs then putting in enquiries regarding the explosive Welshman.

Adding in the 31-year-old would no doubt strengthen Burnley in attack and give Flemming a teammate to bounce off of in the forward areas, especially when you consider his exploits previously at the level with both the Rams and Ipswich Town.

Even as Lawrence has tumbled down the pecking order at the Glasgow giants, he has still managed to amass an impressive five goals and two assists at Ibrox this season, before you consider his glittering career numbers in the EFL.

Lawrence's career numbers in the Championship (Derby & Ipswich) Season Games played Goals scored Assists 21/22 38 11 5 20/21 23 3 2 19/20 37 10 4 18/19 33 6 4 17/18 39 6 8 16/17 34 9 11 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Across six different seasons in Suffolk and in Derbyshire, Lawrence would be an absolute menace for Championship defences to contain, with only one of the campaigns above resulting in the former Derby hero failing to notch up double digits in terms of goal contributions.

In total, Lawrence has a hefty 90 goal contributions next to his name in the second tier, with Parker perhaps loving the idea of bringing in the "excellent" attacker - as he was once labelled by Gers coach David McCallum - to significantly enhance his side's sometimes limp firepower.

After all, at the peak of his powers in the tricky division, Lawrence has mustered up some magic strikes like this one above, with the potential for him and Flemming to cause second-tier defences all sorts of bother if a last-ditch move is finalised.