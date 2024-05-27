Burnley won't want to be involved in the play-off mix next season having seen the drama of the Championship play-off final unfold this weekend, wanting instead to lift the division title again if they can.

Vincent Kompany delivered such success for the Clarets from the dug-out, with an unbelievable 101-points total achieved, but he won't be able to flex his managerial credentials back down in the second tier again with a move to Bayern Munich now looking imminent.

This surprise news doesn't have to be disastrous for those back at Turf Moor next season, however, with one manager target now being lined up who has been there and done it in the second-tier himself.

Burnley eyeing up promotion winner

Journalist Alan Nixon has reported, via his Patreon, that the relegated Clarets are eyeing up a swoop to appoint Steve Cooper who remains without a job after being dismissed by Nottingham Forest last year.

His axing from the City Ground was arguably a controversial one, with the Forest faithful still holding their ex-Welsh boss in high regard, having spearheaded Forest's resurgence back to the top flight after many painful years stuck in the EFL wilderness.

With Frank Lampard also in the equation to replace Kompany, Cooper's reputation for being a successful Championship manager with Forest and further with Swansea City - who he secured two play-off finishes with - should put him in the driver's seat to be the Belgian's successor over the ex-Chelsea man.

Not in the thick of management since December last year, Cooper could be raring to go again after this break, if given a chance by Burnley to seal an instant return back up to the top-flight for his potential new employers.

Steve Cooper's success in the Championship

Although he has never secured automatic promotion up to the Premier League during his time as a manager, Burnley having talents such as Zeki Amdouni and Sander Berge to play with could make this the most straightforward task of his managerial career to date if everything clicks into place.

The Welshman has succeeded in the past when managing sides with an underdog mentality, having taken Forest from mediocrity in the Championship to promotion believers in a flash, alongside catapulting an unfancied Swansea into the playoff mix during his tenure.

Cooper's Championship record as manager Club managed Games managed Wins Draws Losses Forest 41 24 11 6 Swansea 97 43 28 26 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Winning more than half of his games in charge at the City Ground even saw Cooper be described as a "tremendous" manager by Sam Allardyce, with the Welshman's growing reputation at Forest once upon a time resulting in his name being linked with the then Crystal Palace vacancy.

He will also be suited to the task of getting the Clarets back up to the Premier League having succeeded with youthful squads in the past, with the 44-year-old highly regarded as England U17s manager where the likes of Phil Foden and Marc Guehi were nurtured under his wing.

Burnley boasted a very young XI for the majority of their dire top-flight campaign, possessing the second youngest lineup for the season at 23.2 under Kompany. As a result, Cooper could end up working his magic on this group making the step back down.

Cooper's preference of a 4-3-3 formation could also see the likes of the frozen-out Manuel Benson shine, with the Welsh boss getting the best out of similarly quick and tricky attackers in the form of Brennan Johnson at Forest.

The 44-year-old won't want to be unemployed forever, and with his name being linked heavily to the Burnley job, the ex-Forest man could see this as a great move to show he still means business as a manager.