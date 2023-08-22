Burnley boss Vincent Kompany could be trumped by several clubs - and one particularly close to home - in the hunt to sign a promising young striker this summer, according to recent reports.

Is Derry Scherhant going to Burnley?

According to reports, Burnley have 'shown interest' in Hertha Berlin forward Derry Scherhant this window and even made an enquiry regarding his availability.

However, their arch-rivals Blackburn Rovers have emerged as genuine suitors to land Scherhant on a loan deal, and both suitors also face further competition for the 20 year-old from Sky Bet Championship outfits Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End, as per Football Insider.

Earlier in the window, Telegraph Sport revealed that Premier League high-flyers Newcastle United were keen to add Scherhant to their 'pool of emerging talent' and it was said at the time that a fee of around £1.5 million would suffice to bring the Germany Under-20 international to the Premier League.

Bringing in young talent that can eventually push for first-team involvement at Newcastle United has become a long-term strategy for sporting director Dan Ashworth; nevertheless, it looks as if any move for Scherhant has died down at St James' Park for now.

Nottingham Forest have also been touted as a potential destination for Scherhant and were reported to be reading a bid of £1.8 million for the starlet, according to Football Insider, so he is player a man in demand.

Cited by The Burnley Express, Kompany has spoken about the chaotic nature of Burnley's transfer window so far and how he has managed to navigate a high turnover regarding his squad, stating: “Yeah, I think we always did anticipate it would have to be that busy. To make it less busy, that’s why we did four or five transfers in January last season because we knew it was going to be the same as what we experienced 12 months ago.

How good is Derry Scherhant?

Scherhant is obviously a talented youngster who has attracted eyes from around the English game owing to his promise; however, it is unclear whether he would be able to break into Burnley's starting side at present due to having limited senior experience under his belt.

In his senior career, the 20-year-old has featured 11 times for Hertha Berlin, getting himself on the scoresheet once against Borussia Monchengladbach last term, as per Transfermarkt.

His exploits in Hertha Berlin's second string have reason to be admired however, with the German youngster notching 27 goals and eleven assists from 48 outings.

Capable of playing either on the flank or as an out-and-out number nine, Berlin-born Scherhant would certainly provide excitement and flair wherever he ends up playing his football this term; nevertheless, he will need regular senior involvement to fulfil his true potential, which may be more likely at one of Blackburn, Preston or QPR.

Football Insider report that Burnley had a bid of £10 million rising to £12 million turned down for Sunderland winger Jack Clarke this window and it is said that the Wearside outfit are demanding £15 million for the Englishman before agreeing to sanction his exit from the Stadium Of Light.

Believed to retain an 'active interest' in the 22-year-old, this could signal that Kompany has turned his attention elsewhere for potential offensive additions.