Things could finally be looking up for Burnley in their return to the Premier League under Vincent Kompany. The Clarets picked up just their second win of the campaign last time out against fellow newly-promoted side Sheffield United, smashing the blades 5-0 in stunning fashion. Now, Kompany and co will be looking up and hoping that this is the start of a resurgent run to get themselves out of relegation trouble. As things stand, they sit 19th and two points adrift of safety.

What could help their survival chances is the January transfer window. Reports suggest that those at Turf Moor are eyeing a move for one particular defensive reinforcement.

Burnley transfer news

Burnley opted for players with the potential to turn into important Premier League options rather than those with experience in England's top flight during the summer transfer window. Kompany welcomed the likes of James Trafford, Aston Villa's Aaron Ramsey, Zeki Amdouni and Michael Obafemi, who are all yet to really make a season-defining impact. With the January transfer window fast approaching, however, it looks as though Burnley are set to go again in search of key players. And that could lead them to one specific target.

According to TeamTalk, Burnley are eyeing a move to sign Sunderland right-back Trai Hume. The Black Cats may reportedly sell the right-back for profit, making way for Timothee Pembele to step into the role. If Burnley do want to secure the Northern Irishman's signature, they will reportedly have to fend off interest from Championship sides Leicester City and Leeds United in what could be a busy race come January.

Burnley could certainly do with some defensive reinforcements and Hume ticks the box as a young right-back, who should only improve. When the winter window swings open, it will be interesting to see if the Clarets make their move.

"Brilliant" Hume could boost Burnley's survival chances

There's no doubt that Kompany's side need to improve defensively if they are to stay up. Burnley's defensive record is only better than Sheffield United's, who sit below them and bottom of the Premier League, having shipped five against the Clarets last time out. Hume can help solve some of Burnley's problems, however, if he arrives in January. Hume's stats prove he is more than ready to step up to England's top flight too.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Blocks Interceptions Tackles Won Trai Hume 25 94 27 27 39

It comes as no surprise when looking at the numbers that Hume has been at the centre of praise by those at Sunderland, including from teammate Daniel Ballard, who told Belfast Live:

“He’s been brilliant for us. He came from nowhere last season; he wasn’t playing too much, got his chance and he really took it. I’ve played next to him for a year-and-a-half now. He’s a fantastic player, a real technician, someone who Northern Ireland are really lucky to have. I think he has a wonderful future. We know each other very, very well.

“I know what he likes to do, he likes to move into midfield a lot. You can trust someone a lot more when you have built up that relationship, I feel comfortable and we’ve got a good chemistry. Trai is playing in the Championship, he loves a tackle and I think Northern Ireland will enjoy that as much as Sunderland fans do.”