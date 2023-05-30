Burnley are going to need some attacking reinforcements if they are going to translate their success in the Championship into strong performances in the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany's side look like a strong outfit following their title win but have already lost key attacking outlets, Ashley Barnes and Nathan Tella, with it unclear at this stage if the Clarets' top scorer will return to Turf Moor after his superb loan spell from Southampton.

However, if a deal cannot be agreed with the Saints, who may well be keen to keep Tella given their own relegation to the Championship, then Kompany could find a new version of the 23-year-old in Liverpool's attacking talent, Fabio Carvalho.

Could Burnley sign Carvalho?

According to Football Insider, Burnley are open to both a loan or permanent move for the Portuguese youngster this summer after a frustrating debut season at Anfield, which has seen him muster just 340 minutes of action in the Premier League.

He did register three goals in 22 total appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side but given the array of attacking talent available at Anfield, it was perhaps always going to be difficult for him to earn a regular starting spot.

However, he has already shown his class in the Championship with Fulham, notching ten goals and eight assists as they won the title under Marco Silva in 2021/22, which suggests that he needs regular football in order to achieve his potential.

Klopp has already hinted that the Portugal U21 international, who earns £40k-per-week, could depart on loan this summer, saying:

“I think there is a possibility Fabio could go on loan, but we will see. This was not the best year of his career, his young career,” he said.

“No player has impressed me more than Fabio, that’s the truth. This very talented boy came here with big dreams and big expectations and it didn’t work out. His work ethic will give him a fantastic career."

Could Carvalho be Burnley's next Tella?

Carvalho has already proven himself to be a top Championship player and while he didn't get as much game time as he would have liked at Anfield, a year learning from Klopp will only have helped him grow as a player.

While Burnley would prefer not to be dependent on loan players, the success of Tella shows that Kompany can benefit greatly from the loan market, and Carvalho's goalscoring knack could help to keep the Clarets in the Premier League next season.

Liverpool journalist Paul Machin waxed lyrical about the young attacking midfielder in a recent interview with Football FanCast.

He said: "He's small, he's technical, he's actually quite quick. I think he's a tremendous little player. He's got a great eye for goal, he's got an uncanny knack to arrive in the right place at the right time, in terms of scoring goals."

A nimble forward with goals and assists in his locker, the similarities to Tella are clear, with the Saints loanee also emphasising his ability in front of goal with 17 in the second tier last season.

Therefore, if Burnley can help Carvalho to rediscover his best form at Turf Moor, then Kompany could have another gem on his hands.