Newly-promoted Burnley are reportedly eyeing a move for Manchester United starlet, Alvaro Fernandez, with manager Vincent Kompany seemingly stepping up his transfer dealings having already made nine summer signings thus far.

What are the latest Burnley transfer rumours?

The latest indication is that the Clarets are closing in on a deal to poach Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge from fellow newly-promoted side, Sheffield United, with the 25-year-old set to make the move to Turf Moor for a fee of around £12m.

As per the Daily Mail, the Lancashire have also lodged an offer for Aston Villa's Aaron Ramsey for the same price, while the same report also revealed that the club are also looking to take young Fernandez on loan from Old Trafford for the upcoming campaign.

The piece adds that with it yet to be seen whether Kompany and co will be able to re-sign Chelsea's Ian Maatsen - who spent last season on loan at the club - the promising Spaniard is being considered as a potential left-back alternative.

Who is Alvaro Fernandez?

Burnley notably reaped the rewards of snapping up the aforementioned Maatsen from one of the Premier League's so-called 'big six' last season, with the exciting Dutchman going on to prove integral to the Clarets' promotion charge from his full-back berth.

Now back at Stamford Bridge after featuring in Mauricio Pochettino's pre-season plans, the 21-year-old notably scored four goals and contributed six assists in the second tier during the 2022/23 campaign, while also racking up an impressive haul of 11 'big chances' created as a marker of his attacking threat - ranking him first among his teammates for that metric.

The Dutchman also proved his worth in a defensive sense after averaging 3.3 tackles and interceptions per game from his 39 league outings - 38 of which came from the start - having been hailed for his form by Kompany:

"He's a very, very versatile full-back with lots of energy and great potential."

Having already seen a bid for the 5 foot 6 gem rejected by the Blues, the latest indication is that the west Londoners are not looking to allow Maatsen to depart this summer, hence turning to Fernandez as a dream alternative.

The hope will be that the latter man - who is valued at around €5m (£4m) by CIES Football Observatory - can prove just as successful as Maatsen if he is to join from United on loan over the coming weeks, having notably been dubbed "immaculate" by Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe during his time on loan at Deepdale last season.

The one-time Real Madrid youth star is still only 20, although showcased his exciting potential during that 2022/23 campaign, having also proven his worth in an attacking sense after creating six 'big chances' and racking up four assists from his 39 Championship appearances.

While perhaps not quite at the level of Maatsen yet, the former Spain U19 international did illustrate his all-round quality after averaging 2.8 tackles and interceptions per game, having also mirrored the Chelsea man's versatility after featuring at left-back or in a more advanced wing-back berth.

The 6 foot 1 machine was subsequently handed Preston's Young Player of the Year award due to that stellar impact, as he proved just why he has been described as a player with an "amazing engine and quality" by talent scout Jacek Kulig - with a bright future seemingly lying in store for the Red Devils gem.

With Kompany having played a blinder by bringing in Maatsen on a loan deal last summer, the Belgian tactician could replicate that success with the signing of Fernandez before the September deadline.