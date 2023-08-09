Newly-promoted Burnley are believed to be eyeing a move for Leeds United starlet, Wilfried Gnonto, with Vincent Kompany stepping up his recruitment with the start of the new Premier League season now just a matter of days away.

What are the latest Burnley transfer rumours?

With the Clarets said to be negotiating deals for Sheffield United's Sander Berge and Aston Villa's Aaron Ramsey, the Telegraph have also reported that the club are also 'looking at forwards', with Gnonto among those being 'eyed'.

As per the report, a deal for the 19-year-old is not yet in the works, however, with the Italy international also on the 'radar' of Everton, with a departure from Elland Road no doubt a possibility following the club's drop into the Championship.

If those at Turf Moor are to firm up their interest in the teenage sensation before the end of the window, there have been prior claims that the forward could command a fee of around £40m, despite having joined the Yorkshire side for just £3.8m last year.

How good is Wilfried Gnonto?

While that price tag may appear rather sizeable for a player who scored just two goals and provided only four assists in 24 Premier League games last season as Leeds slipped to relegation, the young "firework" - as described by pundit Noel Whelan - could well prove something of a difference maker for Kompany and co next term.

The Lancashire side are seemingly chasing new attacking recruits having seen former loanee Nathan Tella return to parent club, Southampton at the end of last season, with the 24-year-old having been a crucial part of the club's promotion push.

Despite having hardly set the world alight with the Saints prior to making the move - after scoring just one goal in 33 top-flight games for the south coast side - Tella was instrumental for Burnley last term, scoring 19 goals and providing five assists in 45 games in all competitions.

Having thus far failed in their attempts to bring the winger back to Turf Moor, the Clarets could thus look to Gnonto as a potential alternative or successor to the Englishman on the flanks, with the former Zurich man also likely to be able to pose a dynamic threat in the final third.

A particular strength of the diminutive gem is his ability to surge forward with the ball at his feet as he ranks in the top 17% among his peers in Europe's top five leagues for progressive carries - at an average of 4.39 per 90 - with that not too far ahead of what Tella has achieved over the last 365 days, having enjoyed an average of 3.17 per 90 for that same metric.

As Burnley saw with Tella in 2022/23, the 5 foot 8 ace was able to use his direct and dynamic quality to pose a real threat to the opposition, with Kompany having stated last year: "Eventually, when you are in front, every team will have a go and that is why you have guys like him who keep threatening in behind and make it really tough for defenders to be comfortable going too high or being too aggressive."

It would appear that Gnonto - who can operate out wide or in a central role - can fill the shoes of the one-time Arsenal man in that regard, with the youngster having been dubbed an "absolute nightmare for defenders" by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Of course, the priority may be to secure the services of Tella - while Gnonto is also unlikely to come cheap - yet signing the Leeds speedster could prove a real masterstroke for Kompany this summer.