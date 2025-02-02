Fabrizio Romano says Burnley have reached a "verbal agreement" with the club of a player who has been compared to Lionel Messi, with a loan move to Turf Moor set to be sealed.

Latest Burnley news

The Clarets drew 0-0 yet again on Saturday afternoon, only managing to get a point away to a struggling Portsmouth side in the Championship. Incredibly, it means that Scott Parker's side have still only conceded nine goals in the league this season, although this will feel like two points dropped.

In terms of Burnley transfer news, Tottenham youngster Will Lankshear was linked with a move to the club, although a host of other teams were also interested and the 19-year-old has since joined rivals West Brom for the second half of the season.

NEC Nijmegen attacker Sontje Hansen is another potential addition for the Clarets before the end of the January transfer window, but as of now, he hasn't moved on to pastures new.

Similarly, Rangers ace Tom Lawrence is a rumoured target for Burnley, having not only proven himself at the Scottish giants but also impressed in the English game throughout his career. He has scored 50 goals and registered 40 assists in 264 appearances in the Championship, highlighting his pedigree.

Burnley reach "verbal agreement" to sign Edwards

According to a new update from Romano on X, Burnley are now closing in on the loan signing of Sporting CP attacker Marcus Edwards, bringing him in on loan initially:

This could be such an exciting signing for the Clarets, considering Edwards is a player who has been rated highly since his teenage years, with Owen Hargeaves lauding him back in 2022, saying:

"When [Pochettino] was there, he said he moved a little bit like Messi. That touch there, boom, that's Messi-ish. Just the balance and the touch of it, great dribbler, great balance. The young man has great ability with the ball at his feet, great finish. He is obviously quite shy. You know off the pitch, but his game on the pitch is pretty special to watch."

While Edwards, 26, hasn't necessarily reached the heights some thought he would - with all due respect to Burnley, he wouldn't be moving to the Championship if he had - he is a huge talent who could take Parker's side to another level.

The Englishman has two goals and assists apiece in the Champions League, and four each in the Europa League, and with the Clarets not exactly scoring for fun this season, he could add the attacking spark that they need to seal promotion back to the Premier League.