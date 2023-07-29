Highlights

Burnley are keen to re-sign Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen following his successful time at Turf Moor on loan last campaign, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Is Ian Maatsen going to Burnley?

According to The Sun, Maatsen is wanted by Burnley and Vincent Kompany's men are chasing his signature despite the Netherlands Under-21 international featuring for Chelsea in pre-season.

The 21-year-old is out of contract at Stamford Bridge in 2024 and Burnley are said to be trying to land Maatsen for a cut-price fee of £10 million with add-ons included.

Last term, Maatsen was on loan at Turf Moor and enjoyed a superb campaign as Burnley strolled to the Sky Bet Championship title, registering four goals and six assists in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

As per The Athletic, Maatsen is also being considered by West Ham United as David Moyes aims to bolster the left hand side of his defence this window.

Nottingham Forest are another side that have put their hat in the ring to land Maatsen; however, he has stated his willingness to stay at Chelsea in a recent interview cited by The Daily Mail.

Following Chelsea's 5-0 victory over Wrexham last week where he scored twice, Maatsen said: "'I try to do my best. It's all I can do. Of course I want to stay. If I prove that every day in training and work hard in the matches, they'll decide. Hopefully I can stay here."

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs has detailed that Burnley remain interested in Maatsen despite baulking at Chelsea's earlier £20 million asking price for the full-back.

Jacobs told FFC: "There is interest obviously from Burnley because he was on loan there last season, but talks a few weeks back between Burnley and Chelsea were honing in around the £20 million mark and Burnley saw that as too high. West Ham are also looking at the player too."

What next for Burnley?

Burnley have already started their preparations for the Premier League campaign by bringing in James Trafford, Jordan Beyer, Nathan Redmond, Dara O'Shea, Zeki Amdouni and Lawrence Vigoroux. Republic of Ireland international Michael Obafemi has also joined the Clarets permanently, as per Transfermarkt.

Coventry City star Gustavo Hamer could be next to pitch up at Turf Moor in a deal worth £15 million that could see one of Luke McNally or Bobby Thomas head in the opposite direction to join the Sky Blues, as per The Daily Mail.

Burnley aren't showing any sign of halting their recruitment drive and have reportedly had a bid in excess of £10 million turned down for Sunderland winger Jack Clarke, TEAMtalk understands.

Clarke is said to be unhappy at Sunderland for going against their word and turning down the proposal as he seeks a move to the English top flight to continue his development.

Wolfsburg midfielder Aster Vranckx is garnering attention from Burnley and Fulham this summer and the Bundesliga outfit would demand around ‘at least €10 million’ for the 20-year-old, according to DH via Sport Witness.

Excitingly, Burnley fans look like they will be able to welcome a few new signings yet ahead of 2023/24 getting underway from a competitive standpoint.