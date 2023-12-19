Burnley have opened talks with an overseas club regarding an exit for one of their senior squad members in January, according to a reliable reporter.

Burnley form under Vincent Kompany this season

The Clarets have had an extremely disappointing start to the new campaign having won just two, drawn two and lost 13 of their opening 17 games, meaning that they currently find themselves second from bottom in the Premier League relegation zone.

In order to survive the drop at the end of the season, Vincent Kompany will know that he may need to enter the market next month to find reinforcements who will strengthen his squad, but to do that, the manager could first have to make room by getting rid of some of his existing players.

Someone who appears to have been placed on the chopping block is Darko Churlinov, with the left-winger having made just 13 appearances since completing his move to the top-flight from Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart last summer (Transfermarkt - Churlinov statistics).

The North Macedonia international is yet to feature in any competitions this season because he has been unavailable for selection due to contracting blood poisoning which left everyone at the club worried for his health, and it sounds like the 23-year-old could soon be moving onto new pastures elsewhere to secure a fresh start.

Burnley in talks to sell Churlinov

Taking to X, Sky Sports Germany reporter Dirk Schlarmann revealed that Burnley are in discussions to sell Churlinov to FC Schalke, though as it stands, there is yet to be a significant development in negotiations.

He wrote: "Schalke - small update on possible transfers: Contact between Burnley and S04 regarding #Churlinov is close, as we reported, but there is no breakthrough yet. There is currently no contact with Patric Pfeiffer - I would rate it as rather “cold” at the moment."

Clarets need to keep "exciting" Churlinov

While Churlinov hasn’t been given a regular chance to prove what he’s capable of yet at Burnley, mainly due to recent health issues, Kompany seemingly has a player with excellent qualities on his hands, therefore, the club could be making a mistake if they were to sanction his sale in January.

The Skopje native has clocked up 59 involvements (41 goals and 18 assists) in 159 appearances since the start of his career, showing what a positive impact he can have in the final third, but he’s also comfortable playing in several other areas.

Sponsored by Adidas, the forward is a versatile operator having been deployed in ten different positions over the grass following his arrival on the professional scene, including everywhere across the frontline, four roles in the midfield and two in the defence.

As claimed by Josh Bunting, Burnley were making an “exciting” recruit when they signed Churlinov, so allowing him to leave without properly having the opportunity to showcase his talents could be the wrong decision to make at Turf Moor.