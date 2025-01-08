Burnley are now thought to be in January transfer talks to sign an £8m Europa League player for Scott Parker.

Burnley re-sign Ashley Barnes before Blackburn win

The Clarets recorded yet another derby win over rivals Blackburn. Rovers last time out, with Zian Flemming scoring the winner in the second half at Ewood Park.

The Championship win saw Burnley close the gap on league leaders Leeds United, with a four-horse race for automatic promotion also including Sheffield United and Sunderland.

The January transfer window could therefore be crucial in regards to Parker successfully taking Burnley back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, and the club have already made their first signing of 2025.

Iconic Clarets forward Ashley Barnes returned to Turf Moor just before the win at Blackburn and was an unused substitute at Ewood Park. Talking about Barnes’ surprise move back to the club from Norwich City, Parker said:

“To be honest with you, I’m sure you were sitting there thinking I must have known but things did move very quickly. Look, I wouldn’t have said it anyway, but they did move very, very quickly and we’re pleased to have Ashley in now. No doubt he can help us.

“An experienced head is exactly what we need, because it’s a young group. He has experienced things some of these players have not experienced. Sometimes that experience, it can’t just be my voice, it also helps to have those people in the changing room. We already have some of them, of course we do, but I think Ashley will come in and bring that calmness and level-head that we might need.”

Now, talks appear to be underway for another winter window signing, this time in defence.

Burnley in Victor Nelsson transfer talks

According to reports in Turkey, relayed by Sport Witness, Burnley are in transfer talks with Victor Nelsson of Galatasaray.

The centre-back is expected to leave the Turkish giants this month and is valued at €10m (£8.3m), with the Clarets in discussions with the player’s agent.

The Denmark international has made 15 appearances in all competitions this season for Galatasaray, three of which have come in the Europa League. In total, Nelsson has turned out on 141 occasions for Galatasaray since 2021, but his days could be numbered and a move to Turf Moor may well be on the cards.

Nelsson, who was linked to Arsenal in 2023, was called a “lion” by board member Resit Omer Kukner in March 2022, saying:

"Dear Victor Nelsson, You are Galatasaray's first Danish player. Beside being a great athlete devoted to his Club, your attitude on and off the pitch is winning hearts of millions. Your jersey gesture after the match is beyond description. You are our Danish lion!"

The defender has had regular Premier League interest in recent years, with West Ham also recently linked, so if Burnley could land Nelsson, it may prove to be a major coup in the second tier.