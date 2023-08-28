Highlights Burnley boss Vincent Kompany may be looking to sign a defensive addition for his squad, as reports suggest.

What's the latest news involving Burnley?

The Clarets have endured an unfortunate start to their Premier League return despite being competitive in both opening games, with Manchester City and Aston Villa claiming maximum points at Turf Moor, as per Sky Sports.

Cited by The Daily Mail, Burnley manager Kompany defended his decision to field youth over experience in his side's 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa in his post-match press conference, stating:

"Learning comes at a price in the Premier League. It's a conscious choice. We want to move forward and I have seen enough from us to see something is there. Villa are a good opponent. The goal we scored to make it 2-1 helped us build momentum but at the peak of that, we conceded a third. If you get punished, you have to learn from it."

Learning the ropes in the English top-flight is never an easy feat, especially when factoring in that Kompany is still trying to integrate new signings Lawrence Vigoroux, Zeki Amdouni, Aaron Ramsey, Jordan Beyer, Sander Berge, Wilson Odobert, Dara O'Shea, Hannes Delcroix, Luca Kolesho, Nathan Redmond and Jacob Bruun Larsen into his squad and priorities where they all fit into his tactical framework, as per Transfermarkt.

According to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Auona on X, Burnley could be set to enter the market for yet another addition to their ranks, as he stated: "EXCL: Burnley made an offer to Genk for Mike Trésor. The player of KRC Genk wants to sign in Premier League.

Negotiations are progressing. It's a loan with option."

Next up for Burnley is a trip to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in the second round of the Carabao Cup as Kompany looks to avoid losing three consecutive fixtures.

Who could Burnley sign?

According to RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Burnley are in the mix to sign Marseille youngster Isaak Toure alongside a host of clubs from France and Belgium, as he explained:

"Isaak Touré interests Clermont, Lorient, Nantes, Metz, Anderlecht, Burnley. In Lorient, we could witness a crossover with Bamo Meïté. Lorient wants it but offers a loan. OM want a transfer for him as for BMeïté. The other tracks are less concrete."

Toure is highly-rated in his homeland and is a colossus in the heart of Marseille's backline and is one of the tallest players in world football, standing at 6 foot 9 tall. Last term, he made 25 appearances for his current employers across all competitions, registering a solitary goal in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Labelled as "very promising" by Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig, Toure ranks highly among his positional peers across Europe's top five divisions in the art of blocks, having successfully made around 1.79 per 90 minutes across the last 365 days, putting him in the 94th percentile for this metric, as per FBRef.

Kompany is known to be willing to give youth a chance at Turf Moor and Toure could be the latest installment of promising talent to arrive at Burnley before the window closes.