Burnley have not given up hope of landing Sunderland winger Jack Clarke this summer, with reliable journalist Alan Nixon stating that it "isn't over yet" for the Clarets in their pursuit of the youngster.

How many goals has Jack Clarke scored for Sunderland?

The 22-year-old was on fire last season in the Championship for Sunderland and had, statistically, the best campaign of his career to date. He ran rampant with the Black Cats in the second tier, bagging himself nine goals in 45 games and, even more impressively, notching 11 assists along the way.

It meant that his goal contribution rate stood at 20 in total and gave him an average of 0.48 goals or assists per 90 - almost one or the other every second game he played, as per FBref. Considering he also featured in nearly every single second-tier game throughout the previous campaign, it shows how vital he was to the club's cause.

Prior to this breakout year with Sunderland, Clarke had struggled to hit the back of the net too frequently. In League One, he had managed only one strike with the Black Cats and his two stints with Stoke and QPR had led to no goals whatsoever. The early promise he had shown with Leeds, when he had struck two goals in four league starts, had seemed to dwindle and go off course due to a lack of action. Now a regular again, he is finding his feet once more and topped the Championship leaderboard for assists in 2022/23.

Are Burnley signing Jack Clarke?

These showings have now led to a potential Premier League return this summer. Burnley have been keen to seal a deal for the winger but, with the 22-year-old proving to be so vital to his current club, they have turned down all bids from the Clarets so far.

However, that has seemingly not deterred the top-flight side in their efforts to bring him to Turf Moor. According to reliable journalist Nixon, Burnley remain keen to try and snap up Clarke and Vincent Kompany remains a big fan of the player - so they are not out of the running for his signature yet and there is nothing to say they won't launch yet another offer for his services.

"Burnley have a few targets that they are still haggling over… the fact they are still in suggests that one isn’t over yet… and the manager still wants him."

Having worked with Tony Mowbray last season during Sunderland's run to the play-offs, not many know Clarke like the manager does. Watching the winger in action and working with the youngster has clearly left the former Blackburn boss in awe, as he stated that the forward was a "wonderful" player and added that "nobody can deny" the talent that he possesses.

He's clearly seen in high regard at the Stadium of Light then, and it is no wonder that they don't want to let him leave this summer if they can help it. Burnley, though, look as if they will continue to try and tempt him away from the EFL side - and if they did manage to add him to their own ranks, it would be another shrewd signing for the Clarets.