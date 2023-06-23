Burnley supporters can be forgiven for racing to Google to find out most of their transfer targets this summer, but that is nothing new since head coach Vincent Kompany's revolution started last year.

The Clarets have been linked with goalkeepers Bart Verbruggen and Jean Butez, both of whom are talented in their own right but are not exactly household names in England.

According to Belgian outlet HBVL, Royal Antwerp 'keeper Butez now looks the more likely option for Burnley to sign as Verbruggen is set to join Brighton and Hove Albion from Anderlecht.

Should the deal go through, Butez is expected to rival Arijanet Muric for the number one shirt next season on Burnley's return to the Premier League.

While some may be left wondering exactly who Butez is, Burnley have had great success in recruiting unheralded gems of late, thanks in large to Kompany.

Who is Jean Butez?

Much like Butez, many Burnley fans would not have heard of Anass Zaroury, Manuel Benson, Jordan Beyer or Ameen Al-Dakhil. As it is, each of those - the first three in particular - played an important part in the Clarets' promotion from the Championship.

Zaroury, for example, was signed from Jupiler Pro League side Charleroi and had never played outside of Belgium. Butez came through French side Lille's academy, but all 104 of his senior appearances have come just across the border in Belgium.

The Morocco international played in 34 of the Clarets' 46 league games last season and was given a rating of 6.95 by WhoScored - the sixth-highest of all Burnley players.

If Butez can make something close to the same impact, Kompany's side will stand a very strong chance of retaining their top-flight status beyond next season.

The 28-year-old, who measures in at 6 foot 2 and has previously been described as "very impressive" by football writer Josh Bunting, looks primed and ready to do exactly that at Turf Moor.

Butez kept the most clean sheets in the Belgian top flight last season - a league pretty much on a par with the Championship, according to Global Football Rankings - which goes a long way to explaining links with LaLiga side Villarreal.

As a goalkeeper who is also comfortable with the ball at his feet, as his 74.15% pass-completion rate showed last season, Butez may well be the next unheralded talent snapped up by Kompany. much like Zaroury was.