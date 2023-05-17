Burnley manager Vincent Kompany will already be planning for a big summer transfer window, following the Clarets' title win in the Championship which saw them return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Do Burnley need to recruit another striker this summer?

One problem area for the Belgian could be in attack, as fan favourite Ashley Barnes' departure has already been confirmed, while top scorer Nathan Tella could prove difficult to prise away from Southampton, especially if they are keen to bounce back at the first time of asking following their relegation.

Jay Rodriguez is another who has been a fantastic servant for the Lancashire club, registering 72 goals and 23 assists in 264 appearances in all competitions, which included another ten goals in the Championship this season en route to the title.

However, he will be 34 by the time the Premier League season begins and will also be entering the final year of his contract, so it seems clear that Kompany and Burnley need to recruit a long-term successor, who can boost their chances of another positive campaign back in the top flight.

One man who has been linked with a switch to Turf Moor is Swansea City striker Joel Piroe, as the Dutchman enjoyed another impressive campaign with the Swans in the second tier.

Would Piroe be a good signing for Burnley?

According to reports from Football League World earlier this year, Burnley, Middlesbrough and Rangers are all keeping tabs on the 23-year-old ahead of the summer window.

The Dutchman managed an impressive 20 goals in all competitions for Russell Martin's side this season, earning a solid 6.93 average rating from WhoScored which was more goals and a better average rating than any of the attackers in Kompany's squad.

Piroe has proven himself to be a consistent goalscorer at this level, having managed 22 goals and six assists in the previous campaign, and he may well be looking to step up to the Premier League.

Praise from Martin certainly suggests he is deserving of that big move, with the Swans boss saying: "If you wanted it to fall to anyone, it is him, he is so clinical with both feet, and he is a great technician.

“But the most important thing he has is the right mentality when he gets around the goal.

“He shows composure, he is calm, and he just focuses on his technique, something that all top strikers possess."

With Kompany no doubt in need of attacking reinforcements, after youngsters Michael Obafemi and Lyle Foster managed just three goals between them, Piroe could be the ideal man to take over from Rodriguez at Turf Moor in the future.