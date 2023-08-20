Highlights Burnley could sign a player who has earned huge praise from Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The player in question scored nine times last season.

They also provided six assists during an impressive campaign.

The fresh feeling around Burnley, generated by Vincent Kompany’s attacking, free-flowing football and a glorious promotion back to the top flight, has opened a realm of new transfer opportunities.

The club are heading in the right direction and Turf Moor has become a realistic home for young prospects.

Another played tipped to join the Clarets’ revolution is Johan Bakayoko.

Burnley transfer news - what's the latest?

On 11 August, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Burnley had asked for the conditions on a Bakayoko deal and Kompany was driving the interest.

However, the Italian journalist reaffirmed that it isn't an easy deal as many clubs are chasing the PSV winger, with the Dutch outfit set to command a ‘big fee’ to sanction his departure.

But, according to Sacha Tavolieri, a recent development has emerged which has seen Everton open talks for Bakayoko, and they are set to make an ‘official approach.’

This is likely to prompt a domino effect, encouraging Burnley to accelerate their interest in the deliciously talented youngster.

Who is Johan Bakayoko?

Featuring predominantly as a right-winger for various PSV youth sides and the senior team, Bakayoko has registered 62 goal contributions in 105 appearances from this position and formed a formidable reputation for his skilful dribbling, hypnotic technique, and blistering directness.

Last season, the Belgian bagged nine goals and crafted six assists in 30 starts across all competitions, with ten of those coming in the Eredivisie.

Although is still in the infancy of his career, the £12k-per-week sensation has resoundingly demonstrated that he is untouchable in the Dutch top flight. Over the past 365 days, in comparison to his positional peers outside of Europe’s top five leagues, he ranks within the top 10% for assists per 90, shot-creating actions per 90, progressive carries per 90, and successful take-ons per 90.

His form has generated huge acclaim from former PSV manager and Manchester United Ruud van Nistelrooy, who said: “He is so dominant. He’s a boy who, if he continues to invest in what he’s doing now, hopefully at the end of the season can make a nice step towards first. He’s worked hard on multiple facets of his game, and that’s showing through now. Maintaining this level in the longer term is his goal.”

Bakayoko has seemingly fulfilled his target and looks set to embark on a new challenge.

The right-wing spot at Burnley is there for the taking too.

In the club’s season opener against Manchester City, Luca Koleosho began in that position but failed to make any meaningful impact. In 61 minutes, the attacker failed to record any accurate long balls and crosses or forge any successful dribbles, as Burnley were defeated 3-0 by the reigning European champions.

Of course, it is hard to judge a player in these circumstances on his Premier League debut against the most elite opposition. However, to place a large portion of trust with less than ten senior appearances to his name is extremely risky, and the club could clearly benefit from the arrival of an exciting prospect such as Bakayoko. Indeed, he would surely represent a big upgrade.