Burnley are monitoring the situation of an overseas striker as they weigh up a move in January, according to a fresh report that has emerged.

Burnley's season so far

The Clarets have made an extremely disappointing start to the new top-flight campaign having won one, drawn one and lost 11 of their opening 13 games, meaning that they currently find themselves at rock bottom of the table in the Premier League.

Having netted just ten times, Vincent Kompany’s side are the lowest-scoring team in the division, so the manager will know that he has to enter the market during the upcoming window to sign some attacking reinforcements if he wants to avoid relegation.

The Turf Moor boss has set his sights on Ajax centre-forward Chuba Akpom, who only put pen to paper at the Johan Cruyff Arena from Middlesbrough over the summer, but he’s already made an impressive start to life in the Netherlands.

The Eredivisie’s 28-year-old has firmly established himself as John Van’t Schip’s best-performing offensive player so far this season (WhoScored - Ajax statistics), and thanks to his outstanding beginning overseas, six clubs are interested in securing his services on a temporary basis in January.

Burnley considering swoop for Chuba Akpom

According to TEAMtalk, Burnley are keen on Akpom, but they are set to face competition from several other potential suitors should they want to get a deal over the line.

“Sources have now told TEAMtalk that Akpom is open to the idea of a move to the Premier League and with Ajax ready to consider a loan deal, there is interest. Crystal Palace and Fulham are both very keen on a possible deal for the 28-year-old, while Everton, Burnley, Luton Town and Sheffield United are also keeping tabs on the situation.”

Kompany could land "stunning" striker in Akpom

At Ajax this season, Akpom has so far scored five goals in nine appearances in the Eredivisie, which shows how prolific he can be in the final third, but he’s also capable of providing cover in areas outside of his own should any unexpected injuries occur.

The Canning Town-born talent is not only a prolific finisher but also a versatile operator having been deployed in five different positions since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even as an attacking midfielder (Transfermarkt - Akpom statistics).

Chuba Akpom's Style Of Play Gets fouled often Likes to dribble Counter attack threat Likes to do flick ons Does not dive into tackles (Data via WhoScored)

Sponsored by Nike, the Englishman was additionally named the Championship Player of the Year for 2022/23, so the individual recognition that he’s receiving represents exactly how much of a positive impact he can have on a side compared to his fellow teammates.

According to journalist Josh Bunting, Akpom is a “stunning” striker and there’s no doubt that he could make all the difference for Kompany, therefore, it would be a massive coup if the board could fend off interest and get him to sign a loan deal in Lancashire.