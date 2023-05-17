Burnley finished their 2022/23 campaign with a 3-0 win over Cardiff City to secure 101 points and the Championship title to earn themselves promotion back to the Premier League.

The Clarets will return to the top-flight next season, just over a year on from their relegation in 2021/22, and planning is already underway to improve the squad with a view to competing at the top level.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Lancashire outfit and Sheffield United have both shown an interest in snapping up Chelsea's £20m midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka on loan.

The Blues are set to sanction a temporary exit for the England U20 international and first-team boss Vincent Kompany is now looking to take advantage of that by adding him to his squad.

What is Carney Chukwuemeka's style of play?

Chukwuemeka is a tall, box-to-box, midfielder who has the quality on the ball to drive a team forward - completing 6.06 progressive carries per 90 in the previous campaign - whilst holding the potential to make an impact in the final third.

The 19-year-old could thrive alongside current Burnley star Josh Cullen - who averaged 1.22 progressive carries per 90 in the second tier - as the Irishman's bite off the ball and his quality in possession could allow the youngster to showcase his qualities in attack.

In the Championship this season, the former West Ham United gem averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.00 across 43 appearances and completed 88% of his attempted passes. He also made 2.8 tackles and interceptions per match, which shows that he can win the ball back for his side on a regular basis week-in-week-out.

Chukwuemeka, meanwhile, has averaged 1.4 tackles and interceptions per game in 11 Premier League appearances for Chelsea this term - having also won 62% of his ground duels.

This suggests that the young midfielder is not defensive-minded and could, potentially, be a liability out of possession if he is not playing next to a player who can be an anchor in the middle of the park - like Cullen.

He is yet to score a senior goal for Aston Villa or Chelsea in his career but has produced six goals in 13 matches for England at U19 level and plundered 13 goals and 13 assists in 55 U21 and U18 games combined for the Villans.

These statistics indicate that the potential is there for the homegrown dynamo to make a huge impact in the final third if given starts on a regular basis and his goals could make up for the lack of threat Cullen, who only scored once in the Championship for Burnley, provides from that position.

Therefore, Chukwuemeka - who was once dubbed a "superstar in the making" by scout Jacek Kulig - could provide an attacking option alongside the Irishman, whilst the current Clarets star's defensive ability could be the platform from which the 19-year-old springs to join in with the forwards.

This is why Kompany must swoop to sign the Chelsea talent on loan for the Clarets this summer as he could form a dream pairing with the 27-year-old machine under Kompany in the Premer League next term.