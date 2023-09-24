Burnley manager Vincent Kompany enjoyed a dream first season in charge of the club last season as he led them straight back to the Premier League.

The Clarets won the Championship title in stunning fashion as they amassed 101 points and only lost three matches throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

Who are Kompany's biggest Burnley signings?

Since their promotion back to the top flight, the board have backed the former Manchester City defender in the transfer market and allowed him to splash the cash on a number of additions to bolster the squad in an attempt to avoid an instant relegation to the second tier.

The Clarets have placed their faith in Kompany's talent ID after his exceptional work in the summer transfer window last year played a crucial role in their Championship success.

Kompany's top five most-expensive signings Fee paid (via Transfermarkt) Zeki Amdouni £16.2m James Trafford £15m Aaron Ramsey £14.3m Jordan Beyer £13m Sander Berge £12.1m

16 players came in to improve the depth and quality of the group after the relegation from the top-flight the previous year and they were able to change the mentality under the Belgian head coach.

He made a plethora of fantastic signings for the club who have turned out to be excellent players at Turf Moor and one of them has been winger Anass Zaroury, whose market value has soared during his time in Lancashire.

How much was Zaroury worth at Charleroi?

The talented forward arrived at Burnley in the summer of 2022 from Belgian side Charleroi with Football Transfers placing his Expected Transfer Value (xTV) at €3.3m (£2.9m) at the time of the move.

He arrived in England off the back of an unspectacular season with his former club throughout the 2021/22 campaign in the Pro League.

Zaroury averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.79, which was the 17th-highest score within the squad, across 38 league matches for Charleroi having chipped in with five goals and three assists from out wide.

The Morocco international only created 0.8 chances per game and four 'big chances' in total for his teammates in that time as he struggled to provide creativity on a regular basis for the Belgian outfit.

His dribbling ability was not on full display either, as the 5 foot 8 maestro only completed 0.7 dribbles per match with a success rate of 32%, which shows that he struggled to beat opposition players on a regular basis or with any great degree of efficiency.

However, the exciting whiz did enjoy an excellent start to the 2022/23 season with two goals in three league starts before his move to Burnley was officially confirmed.

His form for Charleroi came after a solid loan spell with Lommel in the second division of football in Belgium. He racked up seven goals and four assists in 25 league starts for the club during the 2020/21 campaign before he made his breakthrough with his parent club the following season.

How many goals has Zaroury scored for Burnley?

Zaroury has found the back of the net ten times in 41 outings for the Clarets since he completed his transfer to England.

The 22-year-old notably enjoyed a terrific 2022/23 season with the club as the tricky forward produced goals and assists on the way to the Championship title.

He racked up six goals and six assists in 27 league starts for Burnley with only Josh Brownhill (eight), who started 14 more matches, providing more assists than him.

The Moroccan ranked third within the squad for key passes per game with 1.2 and proved himself to be a consistent creative threat at the top end of the pitch with his ability to split open the opposition's defence to create an opportunity for one of his teammates.

In fact, Zaroury placed within the top 7% of his positional peers in the Championship for xAG (expected assists) per 90 with 0.23 last season. This shows that he was one of the best in his position in terms of being able to create high-quality chances.

His dribbling ability was also a key feature of the ex-Charleroi star's game as he ranked within the top 3% of players in his position for progressive carries per 90 with 5.49. He consistently progressed the team up the pitch with his ability to take the ball past players to advance the side into great positions at the top end of the pitch.

Zaroury completed 1.6 dribbles per game for Burnley which led the way for the club throughout the 2022/23 Championship season. To put that into context, it was 0.5 more per match than any of his teammates managed.

He also caught the eye in the cup competitions with two goals in one EFL Cup substitute appearance and two goals in three starts in the FA Cup, which means that Zaroury produced ten goals and six assists across 30 starts in all competitions.

How much is Zaroury worth now?

At the time of writing, Football Transfers rates his xTV at €13.3m (£11.6m), meaning that his market value has soared by a staggering 303% since his move to the club from Charleroi last year.

Kompany has truly struck gold by signing Zaroury from his home country in 2022 as the talented ace enjoyed a terrific debut season in English football to play a key role in the team's promotion back to the Premier League.

His fantastic form on the pitch has resulted in his value rising considerably over the past 12 months and Burnley will now be hoping that the "dangerous" star, as dubbed by journalist Josh Bunting, can continue to thrive and grow in the Premier League this year.

The 22-year-old has endured a difficult start to the campaign, with a red card on the opening day against Manchester City, and is yet to start his first game. However, there is plenty of time left in the season to make his mark at the top level and show that his Championship form can be translated to a higher level.

Ideally, Zaroury can continue to go from strength to strength and prove that Kompany played a masterclass with his decision to sign the Belgian-born starlet.