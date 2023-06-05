After sealing promotion to the Premier League with plenty of time to spare, Burnley must now compile a squad strong enough to remain in the division.

A new full-back is said to be on Vincent Kompany's list of targets, with The Sun reporting that he may just get a helping hand from Manchester City in a possible transfer merry-go-round.

City are said to be interested in signing Raphael Guerreiro, who is out of contract at Borussia Dortmund this summer, which would pave the way for Sergio Gomez to depart for Burnley.

Who are Burnley looking to sign?

Burnley have been linked with a whole array of players since earning promotion nearly two months ago, including the likes of Cody Drameh, Jack Clarke, Habib Diallo and now Gomez.

Having completely transformed the club's style of play since taking charge 12 months ago, Kompany has also shown he can spot a talent when he sees one.

Indeed, from the £11m earned from Nick Pope's sale to Newcastle United, the Clarets recruited seven players in his place who played their part in a sensational campaign.

Kompany has put his City links to good use, too, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis coming in on loan last season - and possibly staying on this term - and CJ Egan-Riley arriving permanently.

Furthermore, Kompany managed Gomez during their time at Anderlecht, so it is a transfer that would make sense in more ways than one.

How has Gomez performed at Man City?

After being brought to the Etihad Stadium from Anderlecht for a fee of £11m, Gomez has frustratingly been restricted to just ten starts in all competitions this season, only two of those in the Premier League.

In classic Pep Guardiola fashion, the £50k-per-week earner has showcased his versatility across those matches by appearing at left-back six times, as per WhoScored, as well in a left-sided forward role and central midfield.

It is that ability to play comfortably not just at full-back but also further forward, even in a central position, that led to Guardiola hailing Gomez as a "perfect" player for City and likening him to Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has continued to show his versatility at Arsenal.

It would be fair to say Gomez has not exactly had a proper chance to demonstrate his talents at City, reflected by his solitary assist and no goals across 23 appearances, the vast majority of those from the substitutes' bench.

But it was the six goals and 13 assists Gomez managed in 26 games for Anderlecht in 2021-22, and his seven direct goal involvements for Spain at U21 level, that persuaded City to splash out an eight-figure sum.

Described as a "full-back, playmaker, king of assists and winger" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 22-year-old - who has also previously represented Barcelona B and Borussia Dortmund - will no doubt be eager for more regular football in order to hit something close to those figures again.

It is at Burnley under Pep protégée Kompany that his chance to truly shine in English football may arrive.