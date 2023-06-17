An update has emerged on Burnley and their efforts to improve their defensive options in the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Cody Drameh to Burnley?

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri has claimed that the Clarets are in talks with Leeds United over a deal to sign right-back Cody Drameh ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Vincent Kompany is eyeing a swoop to bring the defender, who is interested in joining the newly-promoted side, to Turf Moor and is still trying to snap him up after having an offer turned down.

The reporter revealed:

"#BurnleyFC pushing for Cody #Drameh ! A first offer has been refused by #LeedsUnited who's waiting for an improved offer from the newly promoted. Discussions continue to find an agreement. Player keen on the move."

How would Cody Drameh fit in at Burnley?

He is a right-back by trade and his form on loan at playoff winners Luton Town in the Championship in the season just gone suggests that the talented enforcer could be an excellent partner for Manuel Benson down the right flank.

In 2022/23, Drameh averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.09 across 16 appearances for the Hatters in the second half of the campaign and made 4.2 tackles and interceptions per game for his side.

Over the last 365 days, the English dynamo ranks in the top 3% or higher of players in his position in the Men's 'Next Eight Competitions' for tackles and blocks made respectively per 90. This shows that the terrific youngster excels at making defensive interventions to cut out opposition attacks when they threaten his goal.

Benson, on the other hand, is a winger who does not make a huge defensive contribution to his team.

Amongst his positional peers in the Men's 'Next Eight Competitions' over the last 365 days, the Belgian forward is in the bottom 17% or lower for tackles, blocks, clearances, aerial battles won, and interceptions per 90.

He does, however, rank in the top 3% for progressive carries and non-penalty goals per 90 and ended the Championship season with 11 goals in 33 appearances for the Clarets, meaning he represents an ideal outlet for the aforementioned target.

Therefore, the £4.4k-per-week Leeds ace, who was once hailed as a "Duracell bunny" by former boss Steve Morison, could be the perfect right-back to play behind Benson as his outstanding defensive qualities could allow the winger to focus on what he does best in the final third.

The current Burnley magician would be able to focus on making a big impact at the top end of the pitch to win the team vital points in the Premier League and Drameh could cover for him on the defensive end with his ability to make consistent interventions.