An update has emerged on Burnley and their plans to bolster their squad ahead of a return to Premier League action in the 2023/24 campaign...

What's the latest on James Trafford to Burnley?

According to Football Insider, manager Vincent Kompany is eyeing up a swoop to sign Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford in the summer transfer window.

The report claims that the Belgian head coach believes that the youngster would be an excellent addition to his squad to bolster their depth following their promotion out of the Championship.

It is stated that the Clarets have been keeping tabs on his performances for Bolton Wanderers and went to watch him in play-off action against Barnsley last weekend.

How has James Trafford performed this season?

The 20-year-old colossus has enjoyed a terrific League One campaign between the sticks, consistently producing excellent displays in the third tier of English football.

His fantastic form means that Kompany could repeat the masterclass he played with the signing of Arijanet Muric, who arrived from Manchester City for £3m last summer.

The Kosovo international played 41 of Burnley's 46 Championship matches on their way to the title and averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.00, having kept 17 clean sheets and saved 75% of the shots against his goal.

Kompany was able to raid his former club to land the 24-year-old shot-stopper and the move turned out to be a blinder as the shot-stopper enjoyed a sublime year, as shown by the aforementioned statistics, and played a huge role in the club's success in the second tier.

Trafford's performances for Bolton this season suggest that he could follow in Muric's footsteps if the ace completes a permanent switch to Turf Moor from Manchester City this summer.

In League One, the City youngster, who reporter Marc Iles once described as "flying", has played 46 matches and averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.18, having saved 79% of the shots against him and kept an eye-catching 22 clean sheets.

The 20-year-old gem also only made one error that led to a shot or goal for the opposition, whereas Muric made three in the Championship, and is not prone to making mistakes on a regular basis.

Trafford's ability on the ball would also suit the way that Kompany wants to play out from the back.

The 6 foot 6 giant has completed 93% of his attempted passes in his own half and managed to provide one assist in League One this season, which shows that the youngster is reliable in possession and able to go longer when needed.

These statistics indicate that the England U21 international has the potential to be an exceptional signing for Burnley, given that his form in League One is more impressive than the current Burnley star's displays in the second tier.

At the age of 20, Trafford could come in as a long-term investment with the view to him initially competing with Muric before taking over his position in the team if he can apply his performances for Bolton to the Premier League.