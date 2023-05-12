An update has emerged on Burnley and their plans to bolster their squad heading into the upcoming summer transfer window...

What's the latest on El Bilal Toure to Burnley?

According to the Daily Mail, the Clarets are one of a number of Premier League clubs eyeing up a possible swoop to sign Almeria centre-forward El Bilal Toure.

The report claims that Wolves and Brentford are also interested in signing the attacker as Vincent Kompany pursues the gem as one of his first signings of the summer.

It is stated that the LaLiga star is valued at a whopping £25m, although it remains to be seen whether Burnley are willing to pay that much, and has been likened to former Chelsea star Didier Drogba.

Who is El Bilal Toure?

The Almeria starlet is a 21-year-old Mali international who is currently playing in the Spanish top-flight and he could come in as a big upgrade on current Clarets forward Jay Rodriguez.

Although the Englishman notched ten goals and two assists in 20 Championship starts in the 2022/23 campaign, the ex-Southampton man's recent record in the Premier League leaves a lot to be desired.

Rodriguez scored three goals in 60 appearances in the English top-flight throughout 2020/21 and 2021/22 combined and his lack of productivity at the top level could be why Kompany is eyeing another striker to potentially come in and take his place.

At the age of 33, it does not seem likely that the gem will make a sudden leap in his development to be a reliable scorer at the top level and this is where Toure could be an upgrade for Burnley.

The Almeria attacker has scored six goals and provided two assists in 14 LaLiga starts this season, after scoring nine times in 68 games for Stade Reims earlier in his career, and has showcased his ability to find the back of the net in a major European division.

Toure, who was once dubbed a "major talent" by journalist Graeme Bailey, is also a player with long-term potential at the age of 21 and this means that the marksman would arrive as a player for now and for the future.

His goalscoring record in LaLiga suggests that he could immediately offer more of a goal threat at the top level than Rodriguez, who has struggled badly in his last two Premier League seasons, and his age - being 12 years younger - means that he is surely a much greater asset to Burnley moving forward.