An update has emerged on Burnley and their plans to bolster their midfield options in the upcoming summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Fabian Ruiz to Burnley?

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Clarets boss Vincent Kompany has Paris Saint-Germain star Fabian Ruiz at the top of his shortlist as the Belgian is prioritising a deal for him.

The report claims that the Ligue 1 giants are prepared to sanction a departure for the Spaniard if they receive an acceptable offer, although it is unclear how much they would want for his services.

However, it is stated that the player is not willing to let go of his current contract terms with PSG as the ace is earning €5m-per-year (£4.29m), which works out at roughly £82.6k-per-week.

How has Fabian Ruiz performed this season?

The 27-year-old powerhouse has enjoyed a strong campaign in the top-flight with the champions and his performances in France suggest that he would be a big upgrade on current Burnley star Josh Cullen.

Ruiz has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.07 across 27 appearances in Ligue 1 and made three tackles and interceptions per game to go along with a pass success rate of 92% and five direct goal involvements (three goals and two assists).

The former Napoli gem, who was once dubbed as an "artist" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, is a midfielder who combines defensive reliability with quality passing and contributions in the final third.

Cullen is similar in style and the Irishman averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.0 across 43 outings in the Championship for the Clarets in 2022/23.

The 27-year-old made 2.8 tackles and interceptions per match and completed 88% of his passes to go with his five goal involvements (one goal and four assists), which suggests that Ruiz is more efficient with passing ability and, marginally, makes more defensive interventions per game to help his team to cut out opposition attacks.

Their respective statistics indicate that the PSG battler is an upgrade on Cullen as the former Napoli star has performed at a higher level week-in-week-out, on the ball and defensively, whilst in a major European league instead of a second-tier division, which means that the gem has proven himself at the top level, unlike the Clarets talent.

Ruiz has also averaged more progressive carries and successful take-ons combined per 90 (2.49) over the last 365 days than the Burnley midfielder (1.64) and this suggests that the Spaniard would be able to drive the team up the pitch more frequently than the ex-Anderlecht man to get the side into good positions in the final third.

Therefore, Kompany could improve his team by swooping to sign Ruiz this summer as his statistics show that he could cede possession less frequently and make more of an impact on and off the ball in matches in the Premier League next term.