An update has emerged on Burnley and their plans to bolster their attack heading into the upcoming summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Mama Balde to Burnley?

According to French outlet L'Equipe, the Clarets are interested in a deal to sign Troyes centre-forward Mama Balde ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The report claims that Vincent Kompany has already held talks with the player regarding a potential move to Turf Moor, although it remains to be seen how much the Ligue 1 side are set to demand for his services.

It is stated that the 27-year-old marksman, whose contract expires in the summer of 2025, is one of the club's biggest priorities as they aim to improve their squad following promotion to the Premier League.

How has Mama Balde performed this season?

The Troyes star, who has been hailed as their "key man" by journalist Josh Bunting, has enjoyed an excellent campaign in front of goal in the French top flight and could form an exciting partnership with current Burnley star Manuel Benson.

Balde's side have been relegated to Ligue 2 but the club's poor form has not stopped him from plundering an impressive 12 goals - more than any Clarets striker managed in 22/23 - and three assists in 33 matches.

The £13k-per-week ace also works hard for his team and that could be vital in a potential battle against relegation. He ranks in the top 16% of players in his position in the Men's Big Five Leagues and European competitions for tackles, interceptions, and blocks per 90 and this means that he is well above average at cutting out opposition attacks from a forward position.

Benson, meanwhile, contributed with 11 goals and three assists in 33 Championship appearances as a winger. The ace has the quality to make a huge impact at the top end of the pitch and could thrive alongside an impressive number nine like Balde.

In the second tier in 22/23, the Burnley magician created 0.25 xAG per 90 - ranking in the top 16% of players in his position in the Men's Next Eight Competitions over the last 365 days - and this suggests that the gem has the potential to be a creative force who could provide the Troyes finisher with the opportunities he needs in front of goal.

Benson also ranks in the top 1% of players in his position for non-penalty goals per 90 (0.66) and this shows that the dynamo is an effective scorer who could link up with Balde to form a terrifying duo for opposition defences next term, as both players have the potential to be lethal goalscorers in the top-flight if they can adapt to Premier League football.