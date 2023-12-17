Burnley are lining up a move for an exciting player who could potentially be available in the January window after falling out of favour at his current club, according to a report.

Burnley's problems deepen in the Premier League...

On Saturday, Burnley were once again second-best in the Premier League as their problems continue to deepen at Turf Moor, as goals from Amadou Onana and Michael Keane ensured a comfortable 2-0 victory for visiting Everton in Lancashire.

Vincent Kompany's men have adopted an admirable approach this campaign as they continue to try and build from the back; however, they have won just one of their last 11 games in all competitions and sit six points adrift of Nottingham Forest, who continue to teeter above the relegation zone.

Related Burnley make contact to enquire about deal to sign "quality" defender The Clarets are one of several clubs who are hoping to secure his services in January.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Kompany bemoaned his side's inability to handle set pieces, saying:

"It’s two set plays. You can’t expect at this level to dominate every game, we’ve got to be realistic. The teams we’re facing have got players who can build up some momentum, that’s normal, but there’s not much I need to say about the overall defending or the attacking play, it’s more about both boxes today. We get done on two set plays."

"The moments we have, we have a few clear moments where we’re not able to finalise it and we get done in both boxes. That’s what you’re left to discuss."

Despite trying to emulate their style of football that brought success in the Championship last campaign, the Clarets continue to ship goals with regularity and have conceded more goals than everyone in the Premier League, bar Sheffield United, which will need to improve if they have designs on keeping hold of their league status.

Acquiring reinforcements in January could help Kompany's case at Turf Moor and he is now reportedly eyeing up a swoop for a new midfielder.

Burnley keen on Pape Gueye

According to reliable reporter Alan Nixon of The Sun, Burnley are lining up a £15m swoop for Marseille midfielder Pape Gueye, who club scouts have identified as a potential reinforcement who could help the Clarets in their fight against relegation.

Pape Gueye - Five most similar players (FBRef) Player Club Pablo Barrios Atletico Madrid Ederson Atalanta Felix Nmecha Borussia Dortmund Youssouf Fofana AS Monaco Pierre Lees-Melou Brest

The report claims that Gueye will be allowed to leave Marseille as Gennaro Gattuso doesn't fancy the 24-year-old and English clubs have been alerted to his potential availability in January, which could lead to a £15 million offer from Burnley in January.

Described as a powerfully built player in a separate piece by reporter John Hutchinson, Gueye has made just two appearances in the French top flight this term and looks to be firmly out of the picture at the Orange Velodrome (Gueye statistics - Transfermarkt).

Nevertheless, his explosivity and legs in midfield could make him a wise addition at Turf Moor, potentially giving Kompany another dimension in his engine room as he tries to keep Burnley in the Premier League.