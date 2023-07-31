Newly-promoted Burnley look set to continue their hectic summer of business with a move for Arsenal midfielder, Albert Sambi Lokonga, with the Belgian having previously played under Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht.

What's the latest on Lokonga to Anderlecht?

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Clarets are currently looking to thrash out a deal with the Gunners regarding a summer swoop for the 23-year-old, with negotiations already underway to land the 6 foot ace on an initial temporary switch.

Writing on Twitter, the transfer insider stated: "Infos Sambi Lokonga. Talks advanced on their way between #ArsenalFC and #BurnleyFC to find an agreement with a loan including an option to buy that could be mandatory in case the Belgian midfielder plays a certain number of matches.

"First idea of the Belgian Red Devils was to try a journey in Spain but Vincent Kompany’s team was the most concrete solution at the moment and that would allow him to show and proof he’s ready for the #PL."

The one-cap international originally made the move to England on a £17.2m deal back in the summer of 2021, although has been restricted to a bit-part role at the Emirates so far, having spent the second half of last season loan at Crystal Palace.

What is Lokonga's style of play?

It is fair to say that it has not quite worked out for the £50k-per-week asset in north London to date, with the playmaker having made just 39 appearances in all competitions for Mikel Arteta's side, with only 26 of those outings coming from the start.

The struggling talent - who has been dubbed a "tireless runner" by talent scout Jacek Kulig - also made just eight league starts after making the move to Selhurst Park in January, with a fresh start perhaps needed in order for him to truly get back to his sparkling best.

Kompany, therefore, could be the perfect figure to rejuvenate his young compatriot, with the 37-year-old having previously spoken glowingly about Lokonga's talents after playing alongside and coaching the then-youngster during his time at Anderlecht.

It was the former Manchester City skipper who had recommended the midfield machine to Arteta a few years ago, having even likened him to one of his former Etihad colleagues, after dubbing the exciting ace the "new Yaya Toure".

The Burnley boss also went on to add: "You know what I like with Sambi and it’s rare in football – what Yaya did have – is he wants the ball no matter what. Team’s not doing well, give the ball to Sambi. Team’s doing well, give the ball to Sambi. He will never hide away from his responsibility.

“He has things to improve. If he remembers the conversations we’ve had, he will know exactly what he still has to work on. But at the same time, the only thing Yaya had, Yaya was also a finisher and that’s a very rare thing to have."

Toure, of course, enjoyed a stellar career at the likes of Barcelona and Man City, notably scoring 79 goals and registering 49 assists in 316 games in all competitions during his time with the Cityzens, having arguably been the "complete midfielder", according to Arsenal legend, Patrick Vieira, as "he could do everything – scoring goals, defending on the transition."

Despite his recent woes, Lokonga appears to share similar traits to that of the now-retired ace, as Kompany alluded to, having registered ten goal involvements in 78 games in all competitions during his time in Belgium, having also notably averaged 3.4 tackles and interceptions per game during his final season in the Pro League - ahead of what even Toure achieved during the 2016/17 campaign at City (2.3 tackles and interceptions per game).

Thus far, Lokonga - who is valued at around €9m (£8m), according to Football Transfers - has found it tough to replicate such form in the Premier League, although under the guidance of his fellow Belgian, he could potentially reach Toure-esque heights.