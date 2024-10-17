Looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven games, Burnley will have to do so without one star player against Sheffield Wednesday following a frustrating injury blow.

Burnley injury news

Following a difficult summer which started with Vincent Kompany's exit and ended with departures such as Wilson Odobert, Sander Berge and Dara O'Shea, Burnley have done well to firmly remain in promotion contention.

The Clarets, now with Scott Parker at the helm, were on an unbeaten run of six games in all competitions prior to the international break and sit just one point shy of the automatic promotion places as a result. The task will now be to continue that run and hope that it inevitably leads to a place back in the Premier League at the first time of asking ahead of the likes of Sheffield United and Sunderland.

If they are to impress once again, however, then Parker's side will have to do so without one of their attacking stars up against Sheffield Wednesday. The Owls will be looking to cause an upset and will no doubt be buoyed by such an absence.

As confirmed by Parker, Lyle Foster is set to miss Burnley's trip to face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday after the forward suffered an injury against Congo-Brazzaville whilst on international duty with South Africa.

Parker told reporters, as relayed by The Star: "We don’t know the full extent at the moment, He came back, we got him back early. He came back into the country yesterday and he’s got an appointment this afternoon to really get a clear idea of it.

"I wouldn’t want to go into too much detail or comment too much, we will wait and see what the experts say and hopefully by the back end of the week or early next week the picture will be a little bit clearer in terms of understanding it. I think it’s fair to say we rule him out of this weekend."

More frustration for "strong" Foster

After admirably battling back from mental health struggles in the last campaign, Foster is once again one of the main men at Turf Moore, having started eight of Burnley's nine Championship games so far this season. But the goals are still yet to arrive for the forward, with just one in nine appearances in all competitions so far this season.

After scoring for South Africa in the international break, there's no doubt that £32,000-a-week Foster would have been hoping to turn his fortunes around in front of goal for Burnley upon his return before an injury blow dealt the 24-year-old more frustration.

Dubbed "very strong" and "very fast" by Cesc Fabregas, Foster will now set his sights on a return from the sidelines and a return to his best form in front of goal as soon as possible to hand Burnley the ultimate promotion boost.