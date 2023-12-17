Burnley have expressed their interest in taking a new defender on loan for the rest of the season, according to a fresh report that has emerged.

Burnley's summer signings

The Clarets recruited 15 players during the previous window, with 13 of those being on a permanent basis, while the remaining two put pen to paper on temporary deals until the conclusion of the campaign to increase their experience and game time.

However, Vincent Kompany will know that his fresh faces have failed to make the significant impact that he would have hoped because they have spent pretty much the whole season in the relegation zone, meaning that further reinforcements are needed should the manager want to avoid the drop from the Premier League.

Liverpool right-back Conor Bradley has been highlighted as a potential target, with the 20-year-old having previously spent some time out on the road due to only making seven senior appearances since getting promoted to the first-team fold on Merseyside (Transfermarkt - Bradley statistics).

The Northern Irishman was getting regular minutes under his belt at Bolton Wanderers last season, and with that move having worked wonders for his development, Jurgen Klopp’s side are willing to let him make a similar switch once again if the following update is to be believed.

Burnley set sights on Bradley

According to TEAMtalk, Burnley are keen on Bradley, but they are set to face plenty of stiff competition to secure his services next month with several other potential suitors having also made their admiration known to Liverpool.

"TEAMtalk has been informed Liverpool are ready to loan out defensive prospect Conor Bradley in January and are fielding enquiries from a host of clubs.

"TEAMtalk has been told that up to a dozen clubs have made contact with the Reds as Bradley would be a player in real demand if they allowed him to leave. Among those interested are Burnley, Leeds, Middlesbrough and West Brom."

Bradley is an exciting and "quality" prospect

Despite naturally being a right-back, Bradley is arguably stronger in the offensive aspect of his game when bursting down the wing, having posted 32 contributions (18 assists and 14 goals) from 123 appearances since the start of his career, and he showed what a threat he can be in the final third last season.

At Bolton, Kompany’s target recorded 50 shots over the course of the previous campaign which was the second-highest throughout the whole of their squad, highlighting what a standout performer he can be in the attacking areas of the pitch compared to his peers (FBRef - Bolton statistics).

With Bradley having the versatility to play in all three positions down the right flank, alongside as a centre-back, Josh Bunting has described him as a “quality” player with bags of potential to offer, and his talent is something that he could showcase even more if he was to put pen to paper at Burnley in January.