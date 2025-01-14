Burnley have made a January bid to sign a long-term target for Scott Parker and have already received a reply.

Parker teases Burnley move for new midfielder

The Clarets have already been relatively busy in the winter window, signing right-back Oliver Sonne and bringing Ashley Barnes back to Turf Moor.

In regards to outgoings, three squad members have been moved out on loan, one of which being midfielder Han-Noah Massengo who joined Ligue 1 side AJ Auxerre.

Talking to the media about bringing in a midfield replacement following Massengo’s departure, Parker teased a potential addition amid links to Jonjo Shelvey.

“Yes, we're a little bit short there at the moment and it's probably an area that we'll see if there's anything [in the transfer window]. We've obviously got Aaron Ramsey [to come back from injury], but he’s still a little bit away.

“There's a player there that I look at and I've been looking at for some time before I came here and I know exactly what sort of level of player he is. But obviously at this present moment in time he's out injured. But you're right, there's a little area there where we're a little bit light and maybe we'll have a look at that.”

There are also other targets for Burnley, including Galatasaray centre-back Victor Nelsson and Plymouth Argyle forward Morgan Whittaker.

Those at Turf Moor wanted Whittaker in the summer and made two offers for the player, who ended up staying at Home Park.

Burnley make bid for Plymouth “hero” Whittaker

Now, according to journalist Alex Crook, Burnley have made another bid to sign Whittaker from Plymouth. The Clarets aren’t alone, though. Championship rivals Hull City are doing the same. However, Argyle have turned down both offers for their FA Cup ”hero” following his winner at Brentford on Saturday.

The 24-year-old hasn’t hit the same heights as last season’s 27-goal contribution campaign in the second tier, only scoring three times and providing one assist under Wayne Rooney, who has since been sacked at Home Park.

A left-footed attacker who plays off the right, Whittaker has come in for plenty of praise for his displays in the south west including from former Plymouth director of football Neil Dewsnip, who hailed Whittaker after he was named in the Championship Team of the Year last season.

"Well done Morgan Whittaker. He has excited us here throughout the season. He has scored some amazing goals and to get selected in that team with the quality that exits in this league is a major achievement.

"He should be really proud of himself. The supporters I hope enjoy watching him play. I hope he continues to score his goals in the next three games as well. That would be nice if he could do that. He has made a major contribution this season."

It looks as if Burnley are determined to sign Whittaker at some point, however, this month could be tricky with Argyle battling the drop.