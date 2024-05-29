Burnley and Alan Pace are reportedly eyeing up a move for a big-name new manager who actually played alongside Vincent Kompany.

Vincent Kompany to join Bayern Munich

The Clarets suffered relegation last season in their first year back in the Premier League, however, Kompany won’t be the man in charge at Turf Moor looking to take the club back to the top flight.

The Belgian is set to join Bayern Munich with an announcement planned on Wednesday, leaving Burnley on the search to find a suitable replacement ahead of the Championship season.

Already, there have been names mooted in the media, such as former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper, who has turned down the chance to pursue a move to Lancashire. Meanwhile, Kompany’s assistant at Burnley, Craig Bellamy, is very keen on the idea of stepping up into a senior managerial role, with chief executive Paul Fletcher wanting to appoint the Welshman who is set to remain at the club.

That’s according to Football Insider, who say that Burnley chiefs are at odds over who to bring in, with Pace's personal preference a big-name boss who brings eyes to the club in the same way Kompany did.

Burnley eyeing move for Lampard to replace Kompany

FI state that a big-name manager who could fit the bill for Pace is Frank Lampard. The Clarets appear to be eyeing a move for the former Chelsea and Everton manager, who began his career as a manager in the Championship with Derby County.

The 45-year-old, who plays an attacking 4-3-3 system, led the Rams to the Championship playoff final in 2019, losing to Aston Villa at Wembley before departing for Chelsea.

Frank Lampard stats as a manager Games 196 Wins 83 Draws 40 Losses 73 Goals scored 326 Goals conceded 288 Points per game 1.47

Lampard also played alongside Kompany at Manchester City in the final years of his career, with Kompany hailing the Englishman during his time as a manager at Stamford Bridge.

"He is the man [for Chelsea], not only a great guy but someone who I learned so much from at a stage in my career. He was a bit older when he joined Man City and Frank was an incredible professional. What he brought at the time, he stepped the level up for everyone else.

"I know the impact of Frank Lampard on a team and I'm trying to have the same impact when I come as an older player for Anderlecht. He's up there with the most intelligent players so it's a natural match with Chelsea, I completely support him."

A move could therefore be one to watch, and you’d expect that Fletcher and Pace will want to bring in Kompany’s successor relatively quickly, giving the club plenty of time to prepare as they aim for an immediate return to the Premier League.