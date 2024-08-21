Leeds United, likely to miss out on Jonathan Rowe amid interest from Marseille, have turned their attention towards another Championship winger who they're now reportedly in pole position to sign.

Leeds transfer news

It's no surprise that those in the Whites have been linked with attacking additions given how the summer transfer window, and more specifically the Premier League, has torn Daniel Farke's frontline apart. Of course, if Leeds fail to replace both Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter in the next 10 days, then their recent 0-0 draw against West Bromwich Albion could become an all too familiar sight.

It seems as though the 49ers are well aware of that too, with recent links to the likes of Jack Clarke and Rowe suggesting that the plan is to bolster their attacking options before the window slams shut. Reports have even claimed that Leeds submitted two unsuccessful bids to sign Rowe, with both failing to match Norwich City's £15m valuation and the winger setting his heart on a move to Marseille.

Set to lose out on their target, the Whites have reportedly turned their attention to another option. According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Leeds are now in pole position to sign Manuel Benson, who wants to complete a move to Elland Road this month with talks open and the idea of selling the winger on a permanent basis one that reportedly appeals to Burnley.

The 27-year-old is yet to make a Championship appearance under Scott Parker, forced to watch on as the Clarets got their campaign underway in fine fashion with nine goals in two games against Luton Town and Cardiff City.

With that said, the option that would suit all parties is a late summer exit, even if it is to promotion rivals Leeds. Desperately hoping to replace Summerville, Leeds could swoop in.

"Important" Benson can rediscover best form at Leeds

After struggling to make an impact in his debut Premier League campaign last time out, which far from helped Burnley in their failed pursuit of survival, Benson needs the chance to rediscover the form that propelled the Clarets to promotion in the first place.

At his best, the 27-year-old scored 13 goals and assisted a further five to earn the praise of former manager Vincent Kompany, who said via The Burnley Express: "There is so much more to come. I know his game and it goes in two ways, one is him getting to know the team, and two is the team getting to know him.

“There were a couple of really good balls he put in that, if you have that 100% understanding, then you have people running onto it, and that wasn’t the case yet. That increases the amount of chances you create.

“And you can see the moments where he goes inside to outside and runs to the touchline, so he is an important profile of player to have, especially if you are able to pin a team back like we were in the second half."

Earning a reported £25k-a-week, the Belgian helped fire Burnley to promotion in the 2022/23 campaign and could now get the chance to help Leeds secure the same achievement at his best.