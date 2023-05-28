Burnley romped their way to the Championship title in exciting fashion as they accumulated 101 points to secure their promotion to the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany must now use the upcoming summer transfer window to build a squad that is capable of surviving, and thriving, in the top-flight, instead of suffering an instant relegation back down to the second tier.

One area in which he is reportedly looking to strengthen is the centre-forward position following the departure of Ashley Barnes on a free transfer to Norwich City.

It was recently reported that the Clarets are one of the teams interested in signing Metz number nine Georges Mikautadze, who has been the subject of a €10m (£8.7m) offer from Italian giants AC Milan.

Who is Georges Mikautadze?

He is a 22-year-old Georgian international who has caught the eye with his impressive performances in the second tier of French football this season and the ace could come in as a big upgrade on current Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez.

In the Championship this term, the ex-Southampton man averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.93 and contributed with ten goals and two assists in 28 appearances - a strike every 2.8 outings on average.

Mikautadze, however, averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.25 and plundered 23 goals and eight assists in 36 clashes in Ligue 2 for Metz - a goal every 1.56 matches on average.

This shows that the marksman has been lethal in front of goal as the gem has been able to score more than once every other game, which is far more impressive than Rodriguez's return.

The dynamo also produced 1.5 key passes per appearance and delivered seven 'big chances' on a plate for his teammates throughout the campaign, which shows that the young whiz has the vision and passing range to regularly open up the opposition's defence.

Meanwhile, the Englishman created 0.5 chances per game for his teammates in the second division and this indicates that the Metz star would provide far more creativity in the number nine role, as Rodriguez does not set up his fellow attackers on a regular basis.

Mikautadze, who writer Andres Ramos claimed is "shining" in Ligue 2, could, therefore, come in and provide Kompany's side with far more quality in the final third.

Their respective statistics this season suggest that the Georgian has the quality to score more goals and create more chances for others in comparison to Rodriguez, which is why he would come in as a big upgrade on the English veteran.