Burnley have submitted an official offer to try and bring an international playmaker to the Turf Moor before the window slams shut, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Burnley?

The Clarets have enjoyed a busy transfer window and have brought in a whole host of arrivals to help their quest to stay in the Premier League this term, with James Trafford, Zeki Amdouni, Aaron Ramsey, Jordan Beyer, Sander Berge, Wilson Odobert, Dara O'Shea, Hannes Delcroix, Luca Koleoso, Nathan Redmond and Lawrence Vigoroux, as per Transfermarkt.

Burnley are in a frustrating frame of mind at present and have encountered consecutive defeats against Manchester City and Aston Villa since returning to the English top-flight, something which Clarets boss Vincent Kompany was left to rue in his post-match press conference after their 3-1 loss against the latter, cited by BBC Sport.

He stated: "Learning comes at a price in the Premier League. You can see the quality of the Aston Villa team when they took their chances, credit to them.

"We didn't start the game badly at all, but didn't manage to get a real grip on the game. Villa were always a threat on the counter, we created moments and chances and built momentum in the second half and the goal helped us for that. We conceded a goal at the height of the momentum, a very good side who are very well coached. We are there in parts but we will have to learn from it when you get punished."

As per Football Insider, Burnley had an offer for Metz striker Georges Mikautadze rejected earlier in the summer and now face competition from Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Leicester City to sign the Georgia international before the transfer deadline.

Mikautadze is also garnering plenty of attention around Europe and is embroiled in talks with Dutch giants Ajax over a potential move to Eredivisie.

Who else could Burnley sign?

Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna has revealed that Burnley have submitted a bid to land one of their key targets on X, as he stated: "EXCL: Burnley made an offer to Genk for Mike Trésor. The player of KRC Genk wants to sign in Premier League. Negotiations are progressing. It's a loan with option."

Tresor has become the go-to man for assists at Genk in his time at the Belgian outfit, registering nine goals and 33 assists in 84 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Continuing to prove his worth as a constant threat to the opposition, Belgium international Tresor, who has been described as "sensational" by Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig, has started 2023/24 in a fantastic vein of form, averaging two shots per match and 4.5 key passes per match in the Belgian Pro League, as shown on WhoScored.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has claimed that finding an agreement on personal terms with Tresor will not be a major issue in negotiations, making any prospective move to Turf Moor a more likely prospect if both Genk and Burnley can come to an agreement.