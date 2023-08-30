Highlights Burnley have already had a bid to sign an exciting £21m attacking player.

He racked up a whopping 24 assists and eight goals last season.

The player could be a phenomenal asset alongside Zeki Amdouni.

It has been a challenging start to Premier League life for Burnley.

They have suffered defeats against Manchester City and Aston Villa, conceding three goals in each game and scoring just once.

Although there is no shame in losing against either of the two aforementioned sides, it indicates that there is still work to do in the transfer market if the club is to avoid relegation after winning the Championship title last term.

This has been recognised by the board, who are reportedly chasing one of Belgium’s most productive and brightest prospects…

What’s the latest Burnley transfer news?

Over the weekend, Het Belang van Limburg (via Sport Witness) reported that Burnley are the leading contender in the race for Genk’s Mike Tresor, who is valued at €25m (£21m).

This sentiment was echoed by Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, who said that Burnley have made an offer for the winger, who is keen to play in the Premier League.

Aouna adds that “negotiations are progressing” in what would be a loan deal with an option to buy.

Reporter Sacha Tavolieri has also commented on the situation, stating that Vincent Kompany’s side are working hard to find an agreement but are yet to discuss personal terms. However, Tavolieri says this “shouldn’t be an issue” due to the player’s stance.

This summer, Burnley have already splashed €111m (£95m) on new faces and Tresor is looking likely to become the latest addition to Turf Moor.

What is Mike Tresor good at?

Burnley’s interest in Tresor will be a dream scenario for the attacker. It will give him the chance to learn under the meticulous guidance and stewardship of compatriot Kompany, who made 89 appearances for the national team between 2004 and 2019.

From the four-time Premier League winner perspective, this possible transfer will also be a tantalisingly mouthwatering prospect thanks to the untameable form of Tresor in recent times.

Last campaign, the joyous technician enjoyed a phenomenal breakout year, creating 24 assists and scoring eight goals in 42 appearances across all competitions.

As a result, Tresor was named Belgian Pro League Player of the Season, whilst also smashing the assist record. His ridiculous numbers meant he received his first call-ups for the national side, featuring in Belgium’s European Championship qualifiers against Austria and Estonia in June 2023.

Tresor’s possible arrival would follow in the same vein of excitement as Zeki Amdouni, who joined the Clarets from Basel last month.

For the Swiss outfit, the attacking midfielder registered 27 goal contributions in 52 matches.

Upon his arrival, an excited Kompany said: “Zeki is such a goal threat. The way he can play the final pass creates so many assists and thanks to the amount of work he puts in on the pitch he scores plenty himself.

"He's a very intelligent footballer, technically gifted, and with a great work ethic. He's a big talent."

Indeed, his tricky, intricate, and technical playmaking could be a key feature of Burnley’s attacking play this season, whilst also endlessly supplying Tresor with opportunities.

Together, they are creative marvels and having been described as “sensational” by scout Jacek Kulig, Tresor could be a pivotal signing in Burnley’s bid to stay in the English top flight.