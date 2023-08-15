Highlights Burnley could be transformed by a £15m new signing.

The player could be game-changing for Manuel Benson if he signs.

He registered 22 goal involvements throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

Last season, Burnley cantered to the Championship title.

Vincent Kompany’s irrepressible Clarets won the most games (29), scored the most goals (87), and had the best goal difference (+52) in the division.

However, as has been the case in elite second-tier sides, the team starred many on-loan top-flight stars. Ian Maatsen and Taylor-Harwood Bellis featured heavily in defence, but the most awe-inspiring asset was Nathan Tella, who has been linked with a return to Turf Moor.

What’s the latest Burnley transfer news?

According to the Daily Mail, Southampton could lose the attacker amid interest from Burnley and Bayer Leverkusen.

The outlet details that the Saints have already ‘rejected bids’ from the newly-promoted side and the German outfit view Tella as a replacement for Moussa Diaby, who recently joined Aston Villa.

It was previously reported that he could be available for around £15m.

What does Nathan Tella offer?

The 24-year-old made his senior debut for Southampton back in June 2020 but had never forged any notable impact or consistency.

Prior to his loan move last summer, Tella started just 22 times for the south-coast club in three years across all competitions and subsequently joined Burnley in search of regular minutes.

Up north, the Englishman enjoyed a stirring breakout season with 22 goal contributions in 31 Championship starts.

This astonishing form included two separate hat tricks - the second of which was against Hull City in a 3-1 victory, with opposition manager Liam Rosenior describing the forward as “outstanding.”

Kompany echoed this sentiment, lauding the accomplished nature of Tella’s play, saying: "I still call him a raw diamond. He has goalscoring ability but many with that ability don't put the work in for the team but he does. He has all the tools and helps us in so many ways, not just goalscoring."

The retired defender has done a tremendous job to remodel Burnley’s style of play into an aesthetically pleasing attacking unit, which was channelled through the brilliant Tella.

As a result, the Lambeth-born frontman was named in the EFL Team of the Season and it seems almost unfair that he finds himself back in the second tier with a relegated side following his imperious promotion-driven consistency.

Therefore, it is obvious why Burnley still retains such serious interest in the former Arsenal academy graduate.

Last campaign, alongside Tella, Manuel Benson was another player who tremendously excelled in a first-ever year of Championship football.

In 14 starts, the Belgian notched 12 goals and created three assists, including the winner against Blackburn Rovers in a 1-0 victory that clinched their promotion back to the top flight.

Benson combined this magnificent productivity with eye-catching creativity as he ranks within the top 18% outside of Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for successful take-ons per 90, as well as the best 1% and progressive carries per 90.

Last term, Benson and Tella were two of the club’s most scintillating assets, and due to the latter’s staggering versatility, in which he appeared across the frontline last term, they could reunite behind the striker to steer the club away from relegation.

They combined phenomenally well last season and although now a step up presents a new challenge, they could come together to transform each other's games.

The club’s 3-0 defeat on the opening day against a clinical Manchester City indicated that is going to be a gruelling season and the addition of the effervescent Tella could be transformative not only in their fortunes, but Benson's.