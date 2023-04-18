Burnley have opened discussions regarding a permanent deal to sign Southampton starlet Nathan Tella, according to reports.

What's the latest on Tella's future?

The Clarets winger swapped the Premier League for the Championship when he arrived at Turf Moor on a season-long loan last summer and he’s taken the second-tier by storm during his 44 appearances, becoming Vincent Kompany’s best-performing offensive player.

Whilst the Lancashire side don’t have the option or obligation to buy the 23-year-old included in the terms of their previously agreed deal, they have already confirmed promotion back to the top-flight and the Saints are likely to be coming the other way, so staying put will be the most attractive prospect for the player at this moment in time.

Now, according to Football Insider, Burnley and Southampton are already “in talks” to discuss the possibility of a permanent deal for Tella. The Clarets would reportedly “love” to retain the attacker’s services beyond the summer given the positive impact he’s made on the team, though negotiations are only in the “very early stages” with his parent club’s league status for next season currently up in the air.

Kompany’s outfit would need to table a “substantial offer” to get the south coast side to consider sanctioning a sale, but with the boss likely to receive a big summer budget following promotion, this may not prove too difficult and it’s stated that striking a deal for the talented prospect has been made a “top priority”.

Should Burnley buy Tella?

Burnley’s success this season has been significantly helped by Tella, who has been a regular feature under Kompany making 31 Championship starts, and having been lauded a “quality” player by journalist Josh Bunting, completing this deal should be an absolute no-brainer of a decision for the hierarchy to make.

The Stevenage-born talent has clocked up 24 goal contributions (19 goals and five assists) since joining with his excellent form having seen him receive four man-of-the-match awards during that time. The £19k-per-week ace has also recorded 71 shots, which is higher than any other member of the squad at Turf Moor, as per FBRef.

Finally, Tella has operated in seven various positions this term alone, including three in the midfield and everywhere across the frontline, so would add wonderful versatility to the boss’ squad as one of the fantastic attributes that he’s already shown in his temporary spell with the Clarets.