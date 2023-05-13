Burnley want to sign thrilling forward Nathan Tella on a permanent deal following his explosive loan stay.

Tella has been one of the most entertaining players in the Championship this season, scoring 19 goals for Vincent Kompany's side.

The 23-year-old has been a crucial part of the side that has booked its place in the 2023/24 Premier League and Burnley now want to hold onto him.

According to talkSPORT, Burnley want to sign Tella permanently following his succesful loan spell. He spent this season on loan with the Clarets but with Burnley heading for the Premier League, they will now look at signing him full-time.

Tella shares the same agency, CAA Stellar, as Josh Cullen and Johann Gudmundsson, which could make negotiating a bit more straightforward for Kompany's side.

Is Tella ready for the Premier League?

Described by Kompany as a "raw diamond", Tella may not yet be the finished product but the forward has all the tools needed to become one of the Premier League's most exciting players.

Kompany said: "I still call him a raw diamond. As you can see, he is still progressing. He has been doing really well and before anything else, I must mention his effort. It's so important to point that out.

"He has goalscoring ability but many with that ability don't put the work in for the team but he does. He has all the tools and helps us in so many ways, not just goalscoring."

Burnley will return to the top flight next season and will be hoping to translate their exciting free-flowing football to the Premier League. In the Championship this season, Burnley have scored 87 goals despite conceding just 35.

Tella scored 17 of those himself but his goalscoring is not what will make him thrive in the top flight but rather his pace, direct style of play and inventive dribbling should see him become a huge problem for defenders.

Work ethic is also a huge part of his game and is very often what sets forwards apart from others. With the modern game becoming evermore tactical, the small margins that players can create by outrunning others can be decisive.

The likes of Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool are examples of how important hard-working players are to managers at the top level.