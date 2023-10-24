Burnley boss Vincent Kompany may now have a problem on his hands after recent developments emerged regarding one of his players at Turf Moor.

Undoubtedly, Burnley have faced a challenging time since winning promotion to the Premier League last term, with boss Kompany having to integrate a host of new players alongside trying to formulate a style of play that can regularly guarantee points on the board, which hasn't transpired nine games into the season.

The Clarets sit in the relegation zone after picking up just four points from an available 27 and are continuing to experience the harsh lessons of life in the English top flight, having conceded the second-most goals in the division this season with 23, just one less than Paul Heckingbottom's Sheffield United, who prop up the rest of the table.

In the summer, Burnley spent a staggering figure of around £96.5 million on new arrivals, such as James Trafford, Aaron Ramsey and Jordan Beyer; however, their inexperience across the field has been clear for all to see over the course of the last few weeks. Last weekend, Kompany's Burnley were swept aside 3-0 by Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium and the former Belgium international fired a warning shot to his players that they must improve their level of performance. Kompany said:

"Simple. Overall, not good enough. In the first half, losing 1-0 was flattering to us. In the second half, I thought we came out and looked like we should have done in the first half. We played really well for that spell, but moments we don’t take – and they did take – put the game past us. But you can’t have 45 minutes like that in the Premier League."

Finding the steadiness of last term, where Burnley comfortably strolled to the Sky Bet Championship title, was always going to be a difficult challenge for all involved. However, one man who formed a key part of their side last campaign could now be set to move on following latest reports.

Burnley's next five fixtures - all competitions Competition Opponent Venue Premier League Bournemouth (A) Vitality Stadium EFL Cup Everton (A) Goodison Park Premier League Crystal Palace (H) Turf Moor Premier League Arsenal (A) Emirates Stadium Premier League West Ham United (H) Turf Moor

Burnley transfer news - Arijanet Muric

According to an update on Arijanet Muric's Burnley future from Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Kosovo international could be set to leave Turf Moor in the near future due to falling behind goalkeeping counterpart Trafford in the pecking order under Kompany and wanting to play regularly. Taking to social media platform X, Plettenberg stated:

"News Arijanet #Muric: The 24 y/o is focused on Burnley but he wants to play regularly. After a very good season last year he’s behind £19m signing Trafford at the moment. Several clubs are rating him very highly (Union Berlin, FC Sevilla). Ideas about a loan with an option to buy in winter. Contract at Burnley is valid until 2026."

Muric, who has previously been as "extremely good" by boss Kompany, has featured 43 times for the Clarets across all competitions since arriving at Turf Moor, keeping 21 clean sheets in the process, though the vast majority of his outings came in 2022/23. (Muric stats - Transfermarkt)

At 24, Muric looks to be keen on playing regular first team football, so he may need to seek a new challenge in order to secure is wish, making this one to watch.