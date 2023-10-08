Vincent Kompany and Burnley have struggled to get going in their return to Premier League action, winning just once, which came against fellow newly promoted side Luton Town. With that struggle, the Clarets could yet turn their attention towards the January transfer window, where they will look to ensure that they avoid relegation back to the Championship.

Having conceded 20 goals in eight league games this season, a record only better than bottom side Sheffield United, it comes as no surprise to see reports suggesting that Burnley could make their move for one particular defensive reinforcement when the winter transfer window opens.

Latest Burnley transfer news...

During the summer transfer window, Burnley welcomed a number of arrivals in an attempt to ensure that they avoided an instant return to England's second division. In total, Kompany spent a reported €112m (£97m) on 10 reinforcements, making their start to the season all the more frustrating. And the more their worrying form continues, the more Kompany will grow concerned over the future of his job at Turf Moor.

Perhaps helping to ease those concerns, Burnley could splash the cash once more in January to follow up their summer spending. And, with that said, reliable reporter Alan Nixon has provided a Burnley transfer update, stating that the club are keeping an eye on Sunderland central defender Dan Ballard ahead of potentially making their move when the transfer window opens.

The Sunderland man previously rejected signing for Burnley before he joined the Black Cats in 2022, but Kompany could now finally get his man, if the Clarets push on and secure a deal in January. He would certainly boost their options, and perhaps even help solve their leaky backline, which has heavily contributed to their difficult start in the Premier League this season.

How has Daniel Ballard performed this season?

Starting all 11 Championship games for Sunderland this season, who sit as high as fourth in the league, having won six games, drawn one, and lost four, Ballard has quickly become a vital part of Tony Mowbray's set-up at the Stadium of Light. Statistically speaking, too, the defender has enjoyed a solid campaign so far, as per FBref.

Player Blocks Per 90 Clearances Per 90 Aerials Won Per 90 Daniel Ballard 1.53 4.92 3.35

Meanwhile, Mowbray has been full of praise for his defender, saying, via Chronicle Live:

"He's an outstanding defender, he's a brilliant footballer. I say we're lucky to have him, but it was brilliant recruitment to bring Dan Ballard to this football club. He's a diamond of a lad. I'm not sure where his ceiling is but he's a wonderful footballer and an old-school centre-half who puts his body on the line. And if he plays against a really strong player, he just gets stronger himself. He reacts to what's in front of him. He needed to be good last night against a good team. He's a warrior, amazing really."

Kompany may now be hoping to secure the 24-year-old in a January move, as he looks to keep his Burnley side afloat in the top flight this season, making this one to watch.