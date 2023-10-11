Burnley are considering an approach to sign a new forward in January alongside Sunderland's Daniel Ballard, but it's not the first time that they have tried to bring him to the Premier League.

Who have Burnley signed this year?

Over the summer, Vincent Kompany recruited 15 fresh faces, with 13 of those being on a permanent basis, including the likes of James Trafford, Sander Berge, Michael Obafemi and Dara O’Shea just to name a select few, while there were also two who joined on loan.

The Clarets signed Genk forward Mike Tresor and Hoffenheim attacker Jacob Bruun Larsen temporarily for the remainder of the season, and whilst the previous transfer window has now closed, the boss is already assessing his options ready for next year.

Ahead of January, Ballard is a player that chiefs are reportedly considering another approach for, with the centre-back having previously turned down the chance to join, and if the following update is to be believed, one of his teammates has also been made a primary target.

At the Stadium of Light, Jack Clarke has established himself as Tony Mowbray’s overall best-performing player so far this season with a match rating of 7.54 (WhoScored - Sunderland squad statistics), and the left-winger’s form has once again caught the eye of Turf Moor.

According to Football Insider, delivering a transfer update on Jack Clarke, Burnley still hold an "interest" in the forward from Sunderland, but they are set to face stiff competition from Brentford who are also looking to secure his services.

The Clarets saw a £10m offer for their target rejected over the summer and therefore decided to end their pursuit having been priced out of a move, but nonetheless, they are "still keeping tabs" and have been wowed by his start to the new season.

The Black Cats are hoping to retain their prized asset, but they are braced to receive bids considering the significant amount of attention he's attracting.

How much does Jack Clarke earn?

In the northeast, Clarke pockets £16k-per-week (Sunderland salaries) which he has more than earned during his displays under Mowbray, and it’s no surprise that Burnley are considering a second swoop when you look at how the 22-year-old has begun the campaign.

Jack Clarke's Strengths Jack Clarke's Weaknesses Key passes Offside awareness Dribbling Tackling Defensive contribution (All data via WhoScored)

In the Championship, England’s former youth international has already scored seven goals in 11 appearances (Transfermarkt - Clarke statistics) and holds a strong desire to hit the back of the net having also recorded 21 shots, which is more than any of his fellow teammates (FBRef - Sunderland squad statistics).

Furthermore, Clarke, who has been hailed a “dangerous” player by journalist Josh Bunting, has previously recorded an assist at Turf Moor when part of the opposition's set-up, so if he’s capable of performing when on the away side, imagine what he could do when wearing the home shirt and working under the guidance of Kompany in Lancashire.